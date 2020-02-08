Nick Taylor maintains his two-shot lead at Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach, February 8: Nick Taylor maintained his two-shot lead after the second round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday.
Taylor carded a six-under-par 66 to improve to 14 under through 36 holes at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour tournament.
After opening with a 63 in California, Canadian and one-time Tour winner Taylor had seven birdies and a bogey to stay top of the leaderboard.
Taylor – playing Pebble Beach Golf Links – birdied his final two holes and four of his last five to keep former world number one Jason Day at bay.
Heading to the weekend @ATTProAm:
1. @NTaylorGolf59 (-14)
2. @JDayGolf (-12)
3. @PhilMickelson (-11)
T4. @ChrisBakerGolf (-10)@CA_Schwartzel
T6. @ScottPiercyPGA (-9)@DJohnsonPGA
Full leaderboard: https://t.co/xYdhELrcLf pic.twitter.com/LplsgsNvQQ— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 8, 2020
Australian star Day was flawless on the Pebble Beach Golf Links, posting an eagle and six birdies in a bogey-free second-round 64.
Defending champion and five-time winner Phil Mickelson is three strokes off the pace.
Mickelson – on the Monterey Peninsula Country Club – shot a seven-under-par 64 to climb nine positions on the second day.
The five-time major champion said he "drove it like a stallion" in the opening round and Mickelson kept it going on Friday with an eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys.
Chris Baker (64) and Charl Schwartzel (66) are tied at 10 under, a shot ahead of Scott Piercy (66) and Dustin Johnson (65).
Jordan Spieth's struggles continued as the three-time major champion posted a 71 to fall 22 places into a tie for 66th.