Nick Taylor maintains his two-shot lead at Pebble Beach

By Sacha Pisani
Pebble Beach, February 8: Nick Taylor maintained his two-shot lead after the second round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday.

Taylor carded a six-under-par 66 to improve to 14 under through 36 holes at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour tournament.

After opening with a 63 in California, Canadian and one-time Tour winner Taylor had seven birdies and a bogey to stay top of the leaderboard.

Taylor – playing Pebble Beach Golf Links – birdied his final two holes and four of his last five to keep former world number one Jason Day at bay.

Australian star Day was flawless on the Pebble Beach Golf Links, posting an eagle and six birdies in a bogey-free second-round 64.

Defending champion and five-time winner Phil Mickelson is three strokes off the pace.

Mickelson – on the Monterey Peninsula Country Club – shot a seven-under-par 64 to climb nine positions on the second day.

The five-time major champion said he "drove it like a stallion" in the opening round and Mickelson kept it going on Friday with an eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys.

Chris Baker (64) and Charl Schwartzel (66) are tied at 10 under, a shot ahead of Scott Piercy (66) and Dustin Johnson (65).

Jordan Spieth's struggles continued as the three-time major champion posted a 71 to fall 22 places into a tie for 66th.

Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 6:20 [IST]
