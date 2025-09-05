Argentina vs Venezuela Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi in WC Qualifiers Match?

More sports Norris Seeks To Overturn 34-Point Gap To Piastri At Italian Grand Prix Lando Norris is determined to close the 34-point gap to Oscar Piastri in the Drivers' Championship during the Italian Grand Prix. Despite a recent setback, Norris remains focused on his goal with nine races left this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 1:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Max Verstappen remains optimistic about Lando Norris's potential to challenge Oscar Piastri in the Drivers' Championship. Despite a setback at the Dutch Grand Prix, where Norris retired due to an oil leak, Verstappen believes Norris can still compete. Piastri currently leads by 34 points after winning at Zandvoort, while Norris faces a significant gap to close.

Verstappen, who has secured the last four Drivers' Championships, sees potential for change with nine races left. He advises Norris to stay focused and not overthink. "Yes, you can be in the lead by 20 points, or behind by 20 points," Verstappen said. "But there's still a lot of races where you can overturn it."

Norris had a strong performance at last year's Italian Grand Prix, securing pole position and finishing third behind Charles Leclerc and Piastri. This season, he aims to replicate that success and possibly extend his record of winning different Grands Prix without repeating any.

In the current standings, Verstappen is third with 205 points, trailing Piastri by 104 points and Norris by 70. He aims for two consecutive podiums this season but acknowledges that any mistake could alter the championship dynamics. "I cannot afford another big mistake or retirement," he noted.

Norris has achieved nine Formula One victories across various Grands Prix locations such as Miami and Singapore. A win at Monza would mark his tenth victory with McLaren, making him the sixth driver to reach this milestone for the team.

Leclerc's Aspirations at Monza

Charles Leclerc seeks another victory at Monza after winning last year's Italian Grand Prix. If successful, he would join Phil Hill and Alberto Ascari as Ferrari drivers with consecutive wins in their home race. Leclerc retired from the Dutch Grand Prix following a collision but has never retired in two consecutive races for Ferrari.

The championship standings reveal McLaren leading with 584 points in the Constructors' category, followed by Ferrari with 260 points. Mercedes holds third place with 248 points, while Red Bull is fourth with 214 points.

As the season progresses, each race becomes crucial for drivers like Verstappen and Norris aiming to close gaps in their respective standings. The upcoming races will test their strategies and resilience as they strive for championship success without further setbacks.