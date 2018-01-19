English

Now an All-Star, Joel Embiid 'might have to pass' on Rihanna

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid
Philadelphia, January 19: Joel Embiid tried to score a date with pop star Rihanna prior to his rookie NBA season but she allegedly told him to come back when he was an All-Star.

Well, the 23-year-old Philadelphia 76ers center was voted an All-Star starter on Thursday (January 18), so does he finally have a shot now?

"She denied me back then, so why go with her again?" Embiid, who posted 26 points and 16 rebounds, said after the Sixers' 89-90 win over the Boston Celtics.

"I might have to pass that and move on to the next one... Trust the Process."

Maybe Embiid and Rihanna can sort things out in Hollywood during the All-Star weekend in February.

