More sports Ogwumike's Last-Second Shot Leads Storm To Narrow Win Over Mystics Nneka Ogwumike scored 30 points, including a game-winning shot as time expired, leading the Seattle Storm to an 84-82 victory over the Washington Mystics. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 9:06 [IST]

Nneka Ogwumike delivered a standout performance, scoring 30 points and securing a victory for the Seattle Storm against the Washington Mystics with an 84-82 win. Her decisive turnaround jumper at the buzzer capped a thrilling finale where both teams exchanged crucial shots in the last minute. This victory marked Seattle's third consecutive win, boosting their record to 20-18.

Dominique Malonga contributed significantly off the bench, adding 17 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle. In the final moments, Malonga's layup gave Seattle a brief lead before Washington's Kiki Iriafen tied it again. Brittney Sykes then put Seattle ahead with a three-pointer, but Sug Sutton quickly responded with another three-pointer for Washington.

Ogwumike's game-winning shot was the highlight of her impressive performance, where she also grabbed six rebounds and shot 11 for 15 from the field. Meanwhile, Shakira Austin stood out for Washington with her own 30-point effort and four blocked shots. Despite Austin's performance, the Mystics have now lost four straight games as they strive to remain in playoff contention.

Napheesa Collier made a strong comeback after missing seven games due to an ankle injury. She scored 32 points and grabbed nine rebounds, leading the Minnesota Lynx to a 97-84 victory over the Indiana Fever. Collier's return bolstered Minnesota's league-leading record of 30-7, maintaining her position as a top MVP contender despite competition from A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas Aces.

Courtney Williams played a key role for Minnesota with 14 points and 10 assists. The Lynx showcased their shooting prowess by hitting 57.1% from beyond the arc. On the other hand, Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 26 points as they continue to play without Caitlin Clark due to injury.

Valkyries Secure Win Over Dallas

Veronica Burton had an outstanding game for the Golden State Valkyries, contributing across multiple stats in their 90-81 win against the Dallas Wings. Burton recorded 25 points, five rebounds, and dished out 13 assists while blocking four shots over her extensive playtime of 39 minutes.

Iliana Rupert was instrumental by making all her field goals from three-point range. Janelle Salaun and Temi Fagbenle each added nine points and nine rebounds as well. The Valkyries' victory ties them with Indiana Fever for the seventh seed spot at a record of 19-18.

Maddy Siegrist led Dallas with 16 points while Paige Bueckers contributed nine points and nine assists just two games after setting a rookie scoring record. Despite these efforts, Dallas continues to struggle this season with a record of 9-29.

The recent performances highlight intense competition as teams vie for playoff positions while individual players showcase exceptional talent on court.