Thunder's Schroder, Felton suspended for roles in scuffle with Bulls

By Opta
LA, December 20: The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without Dennis Schroder and Raymond Felton against the Sacramento Kings as the NBA suspended the two guards for their roles in Monday's altercation with the Chicago Bulls.

Schroder and Felton were given a one-game suspension without pay for leaving the bench area and participating in the incident, which spilled over into the stands.

Additionally, Bulls center Robin Lopez was fined $25,000 for his role in escalating the scuffle, while Thunder forward Jerami Grant was hit with a $20,000 fine for the same reason.

Bulls guard Kris Dunn was fined $15,000 for instigating the exchange, which started when he shoved Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.

The incident occurred with four minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Oklahoma City's 121-96 victory over Chicago.

Dunn, Westbrook, Grant and Lopez each received technical fouls for their roles.

The Thunder enter Wednesday's matchup against the Kings with a 19-10 record.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 6:50 [IST]
