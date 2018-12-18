Boylen pleased to see Bulls react to red rag in Thunder fracas

Play was halted in the third quarter when both sets of players and coaches were involved in an altercation following a clash between Russell Westbrook and Kris Dunn.

Players fell into fans courtside and Boylen got Jerami Grant in a headlock as he attempted to take control of the situation.

Boylen was encouraged to see his players stand up for each other.

"That's all we've been talking about is fighting for each other, and we talk about being a pack of wolves, man," Boylen said.

"I thought we had some of that. I liked the look in our guys' eyes when that happened. It bonded them a little bit. That's what we've been talking about. Those things are going to come up again, it happens in the league.

"I think we'll be ready for it next time to handle it even better."

Asked about his role in the fracas, he said: "I'm just trying to get people out of the way. I saw come across the court and into the pile. I have nothing against Grant.

"I'm just trying to get him out of the way. I could tell he was upset. I'm just trying to help, just trying to help guys. As a coach, you're kind of looking out for everybody. I've been in a couple of those before and you're just trying to get people away."

Grant said he had no issue with Boylen stepping in.

"Trying to protect his team. Yeah. Pretty much it ... it's a scuffle. Stuff is going to happen." said the Thunder forward.