ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic – Full Card, date, timings, telecast & live streaming details

Apart from the two title fights, the 15-fight event - ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic - will feature a pivotal MMA World Title eliminator in the strawweight division, a unique submission grappling match, and much more.

In the main event of ONE's seventh event of 2022, Dutch-Surinamese competitor Regian "The Immortal" Eersel will defend the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship against Arian "Game Over" Sadikovic.

The 29-year-old world champion looks to maintain his perfect record in The Home of Martial Arts with a fourth successful title defense and improve his career record to 58-4.

But that's easier said than done as Sadikovic owns a 22-3 record himself. The fighting pride of Hannover defeated Haida in his ONE debut and is looking to put a dent in the champion's record inside the Circle.

Meanwhile, Jackie Buntan will face Smilla "The Hurricane" Sundell for the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship in the other title fight which will take the co-main event slot at ONE 156.

Both fighters remain undefeated in the world's largest martial arts organization, with Buntan winning her first three fights and Sundell defeating Diandra Martin at ONE: FULL CIRCLE in February.

The rest of the night is just as explosive, as number one strawweight contender Bokang Masunyane takes on #2-ranked Jarred Brooks for the next shot at the ONE Strawweight World Title.

Liam Harrison also makes his highly-anticipated return to action against Muangthai PK.Saenchai, while Chen Rui meets Song Min Jong in a bantamweight bout and Namiki Kawahara will lock horns with Danial Williams in a strawweight bout that is expected to open the main card.

ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic Fight Card

Main Card

1. Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship Bout: Regian Eersel (c) vs. Arian Sadikovic

2. Women's Strawweight Muay Thai Championship Bout: Smilla Sundell vs. Jackie Buntan

3. Strawweight Bout: Bokang Masunyane vs. Jarred Brooks

4. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Liam Harrison vs. Muangthai P.K.Saenchai

5. Bantamweight Bout: Chen Rui vs. Song Min Jong

6. Strawweight Bout: Namiki Kawahara vs. Australia Danial Williams

Lead Card

1. Strawweight Bout: Yosuke Saruta vs. Gustavo Balart

2. Light Heavyweight Kickboxing Bout: Andrei Stoica vs. Giannis Stoforidis

3. Women's Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Anissa Meksen vs. Marie Ruumet

4. Flyweight Bout: Windson Ramos vs. Woo Sung Hoon

5. Women's Strawweight Bout: Dayane Souza vs. Ayaka Miura

6. Lightweight Bout: Abraao Amorim vs. Dae Sung Park

7. Welterweight Bout: Agilan Thani vs. Jin Tae Ho

8. Catchweight 64.8kg) Submission Grappling Bout: Masakazu Imanari vs. Mikey Musumeci

9. Featherweight Bout: Keanu Subba vs. James Yang

ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic - Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Watch ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic live beginning with the lead card at 2:30 PM IST on Friday (April 22) on Star Sports Select 1, followed by the main card at 6 PM IST on Disney+Hotstar.