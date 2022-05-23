ONE 157: Petchmorakot, Lasiri, Rodtang, Tye Ruotolo get performance bonuses

Petchmorakot Petchyindee received a US$50,000 bonus while retaining the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship against five-time Muay Thai World Champion Jimmy Vienot via split decision.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Thai titleholder as the Frenchman had the upper hand in the opening rounds. However, Petchmorakot's fourth-round knockdown of the challenger proved to be the difference-maker in his third successful World Title defense.

With that result, Petchmorakot improved his ONE Championship record to 8-2 (1 NC), while Vienot lost his promotional debut.

Meanwhile, Joseph Lasiri pulled off an upset by defeating Prajanchai PK.Saenchai for the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.

The Italian's accurate and well-timed strikes turned Prajanchai into damaged goods, forcing the Thai competitor to quit after the third round.

That stunning performance earned the Kick and Punch Milano representative an additional US$50,000. Lasiri has won four of his last five fights inside the Circle after losing his first four matches.

ONE 157 results and recap: Petchmorakot retains title, Lasiri shocks Prajanchai to claim Strawweight crown

Meanwhile, it's back to the drawing board for Prajanchai after failing to defend the World Title he won from Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE: BATTLEGROUND last July.

On the other hand, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is back on the winning track after losing to mixed martial arts GOAT Demetrious Johnson in their mixed rules match at ONE X.

"The Iron Man" scored a unanimous decision victory over British competitor Jacob Smith to advance to the semifinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix and win an extra 50K.

Often a fiery striker, Rodtang manifested patience before precisely landing his punches, kicks, and elbows. Rodtang improves to 11-1 inside the Circle, while Smith lost his ONE debut despite a gallant effort in withstanding his opponent's blows.

Finally, Tye Ruotolo received the first US$50,000 performance bonus of the night by forcing Garry Tonon to tap during their submission grappling contest.

Andre Galvao's student had a magnificent debut in The Home of Martial Arts thanks to a D'arce choke that ended the match in just 97 seconds, the fastest submission grappling victory in ONE.

The bonuses at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot brought the total number of incentives to 31 for 2022. ONE Championship returns to action with ONE 158 on 3 June.

Source: Media Release