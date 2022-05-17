ONE 157: Savvas Michael predicts Prajanchai-Lasiri and Petchmorakot-Vienot bouts outcome

"The Baby Face Killer" quest for glory starts in the quarterfinals against Amir Naseri at ONE 157 this Friday (May 20). But while he is preparing for his contest, he is also keeping an eye on the two ONE World Championship bouts happening the same day.

In the co-main event, Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will defend the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship versus Joseph "The Hurricane" Lasiri. Meanwhile, the flagship bout will feature ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee and France's Jimmy Vienot.

"Anything can happen if you put the best strikers in four-ounce gloves. But Lasiri is coming from 61-kilo to the 57-kilo division, he has a heart of a lion, and he looks in fabulous shape," Michael said.

However, Michael believes that the bout is too close to call.

"But Prajanchai's timing is just on another level, and Laseri couldn't afford to commit even the slightest mistake," he added. "I think it's a very, very good fight."

ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs Vienot – The Fight Plan for Featherweight Muay Thai World Title

This fight will be Prajanchai's first title defense after winning the crown from Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE: BATTLEGROUND in July.

The 27-year-old World Champion has a 338-51-3 career Muay Thai/Kickboxing record. Meanwhile, Lasiri is on a two-fight winning streak, and his previous contest was a first-round knockout win over Asahi Shinagawa.

On the flip side, Michael believes that the World Champion he trains with - Petchmorakot - will handily defeat his next challenger, even if Vienot is a five-time Muay Thai World Champion.

"Petchmorakot is going to win that fight. He's on a whole new level. His style might not be so exciting. But when you're fighting him, he's like a cobra because he lands a shot with precision," Michael said.

"Many people count him out. But you'd appreciate him more if you'd train with him. I train with him daily. His tricks are precise and crisp."

Since losing to kickboxing legend Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan in 2019, Petchmorakot has been on a four-fight winning streak.

During that stretch, he claimed the ONE World Title against Pongsiri PK.Saenchai. Should he win this Friday, the 28-year-old will score his third title defense. However, the competitor from Venum Training Camp will provide a stiff challenge for the Thai champion.

ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot - Full card announced for May 20 event

Aside from being a former Lumpinee Stadium World Champion, Vienot also won a title at Arena Fight and is the reigning SUPERKOMBAT World Middleweight Champion. He also won WMC and IFMA World Titles.

While Michael is preparing for his fight versus Naseri, he will draw inspiration from Petchmorakot.

"Petchmorakot remains humble, training seven hours a day. Seeing him work that way motivates me, and I love being around them because they're being who they are," Michael said.

"I also love seeing how he fights for his family because I'm doing the same. It feels great to be around a beast like him."

Watch ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot live on Disney+ Hotstar, beginning with the lead card at 2 PM IST on Friday (May 20). Meanwhile, the main card broadcasts live on Disney+ Hotstar at 6 PM IST.

Source: Media Release