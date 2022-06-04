ONE 158 results and recap: Mangat edges Yodkaikaew, Tawanchai knocks out Larsen

It was a hard-fought victory for "Saint Lion" as his Thai foe brought everything he had to the Circle. The Xtreme Couture and 10th Planet Las Vegas representative earned a split-decision win for his efforts though.

In the main event, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai's one-two combination handed Niclas Larsen a loss on his debut in The Home of Martial Arts. The Thai sensation followed his cracking right hand with a well-placed left strike to send his Danish foe crashing to the canvas.

Larsen tried to get up, but Tawanchai's power was too much, ending the contest in the second round. Aside from getting a US$50,000 incentive, Tawanchai also earned a shot at the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship against current titleholder Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

Meanwhile, #4-ranked bantamweight contender Fabricio "Wonder Boy" Andrade made a strong case for a shot at ONE Bantamweight World Champion John "Hands of Stone" Lineker after a stunning first-round knockout of #2-ranked "Pretty Boy" Kwon Won Il.

The South Korean could not withstand the Brazilian's kick to the liver. The win maintained Andrade's undefeated run in ONE Championship and earned him a US$50,000 bonus.

Reece McLaren also manifested his improved arsenal after training with Muay Thai legend John Wayne "The Gunslinger" Parr. The Australian locked in a rear-naked choke on "The Hunter" Xie Wei to complete a first-round submission victory.

Here is the ONE 158 results:

Main Card

• Featherweight Muay Thai Title Eliminator: Tawanchai PK.Saenchai defeated Niclas Larsen via knockout at 1:42 of round two

• Bantamweight Title Eliminator: Fabricio Andrade defeats Kwon Won Il via knockout at 1:02 of round one

• Flyweight Bout: Reece McLaren defeated Xie Wei via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:42 of round one

• Flyweight Bout: Kairat Akhmetov defeated Tatsumitsu Wada via unanimous decision

• Heavyweight Bout: Guto Inocente defeated Rade Opacic via knockout at 2:33 of round one

• Strawweight Bout: Alex Silva defeated Adrian Mattheis via submission (inside heel hook) at 3:34 of round one

Lead Card

• Bantamweight Bout: Gurdarshan Mangat defeated Yodkaikaew Fairtex via split decision

• Lightweight Kickboxing Bout: Constantin Rusu defeated Marouan Toutouh via unanimous decision

• Heavyweight Bout: Marcus Almeida defeated Simon Carson via TKO at 2:24 of round one

• Heavyweight Bout: Odie Delaney defeated Mehdi Barghi via submission (straight arm lock) at 2:22 of round two

• Heavyweight Bout: Jasur Mirzamukhamedov defeated Duke Didier via split decision

• Atomweight Bout: Jenelyn Olsim defeated Julie Mezabarba via split decision

• Lightweight Bout: Edson Marques defeated Kim Kyung Lock via unanimous decision

ONE Championship returns to action on 22 July with ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash. Reinier "The Dutch Knight" De Ridder will defend the ONE Middleweight World Championship against Vitaly Bigdash.

Meanwhile, Janet Todd and Lara Fernandez will compete for the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship. Download the ONE Super App and visit ONEFC.com to learn more about this fight card.

Source: Media Release