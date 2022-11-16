ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong Full Card, date, timings, telecast & live streaming details

ONE 163 will be headlined by a title fight and also feature the final of the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix with event following up on the weekend's action of the fourth Prime Video event - ONE Fight Night 4 or ONE on Prime Video 4.

The main event of ONE 163 will see reigning ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Hiroki Akimoto defend his World Title for the first time against Petchtanong Petchfergus.

The co-main event will feature the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix decider as reigning ONE Light Heavyweight champion Roman Kryklia faces Iraj Azizpour in the final clash.

ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong – Three reasons to watch the November 19 event

The rest of the main card has Japan represented in every bout. Japanese legend and former lightweight king Shinya Aoki will look to rebound from back-to-back losses when he faces #4-ranked contender Saygid Izagakhmaev.

Japanese MMA stalwart Yushin Okami returns to the ONE Circle for the first time since 2019 when he takes on former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang.

Judoka star Itsuki Hirata will also appear on the main card to face South Korea's Ham Seo Hee. Both women will be looking to keep their momentum rolling after recent wins to get closer to ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee.

Finally, the main card action will kick off with South Korea's Kwon Won II facing Australian Mark Abelardo in a bantamweight MMA bout, while the lead card will close with #3-ranked flyweight contender Yuya Wakamatsu putting his spot in the top five on the line against South Korea's Woo Sung Hoon.

The lead card will also see every discipline that ONE Championship has to offer represented, with a mix of MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling bouts sure to delight combat sports fans of all persuasions.

Here is a look at what's in-store for ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong:

ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong Full Card

Main Card

• ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship Bout: Hiroki Akimoto (c) vs. Petchtanong Petchfergus

• ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final: Roman Kryklia vs. Iraj Azizpour

• Lightweight Bout: Shinya Aoki vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev

• Middleweight Bout: Yushin Okami vs. Aung La N Sang

• Atomweight Bout: Itsuki Hirata vs. Ham Seo Hee

• Bantamweight Bout: Kwon Won Il vs. Mark Abelardo

Lead Card

• Flyweight Bout: Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Woo Sung Hoon

• Lightweight Bout: Ahmed Mujtaba vs. Abraao Amorim

• Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Asahi Shinagawa vs. Rui Botelho

• Heavyweight Kickboxing Bout: Bruno Chaves vs. Ahmed Krnjic

• Strawweight Submission Grappling Bout: Milena Kaori vs. Bianco Basilio

• Featherweight Bout: Kirill Gorobets vs. Bruno Pucci

ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong - Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Watch ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong on Saturday, November 19 via Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1, starting with the lead card at 3:30 PM IST followed by the main card at 6 PM IST.