ONE Championship Awards 2022: Full List of Fight Of The Year Winners

MMA Fight Of The Year: Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex

Angela Lee made a triumphant return to the Circle in 2022, but she was made to work for her victory by Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex.

The ONE Atomweight World Champion defended her title for the first time since 2019 at ONE X in March after taking a break to have her first child, and it was one of her most memorable.

Stamp folded Lee early with a sickening body shot and swarmed on "Unstoppable," who lived up to her name by surviving the onslaught before taking the fight to the mat.

It was more of the same in round two, as the World Champion again took Stamp down. But the Muay Thai star proved her all-around MMA mettle by fighting off relentless submission attacks from the Singaporean-American superstar.

Despite Stamp's noteworthy defense, Lee eventually locked up a fight-ending rear naked choke, forcing the tap with just 10 seconds to go in the frame.

The back-and-forth war is a worthy winner of MMA fight of the year.

Kickboxing Fight Of The Year: Roman Kryklia vs. Iraj Azizpour

The trilogy battle between Roman Kryklia and Iraj Azizpour at ONE 163 in November was a whirlwind of flying fists and knockdowns, and it ended with an unforgettable knockout.

Kryklia claimed the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship as well as bragging rights over longtime rival Azizpour, but he faced plenty of adversity along the way.

The towering Ukrainian suffered an early knockdown in the first round, and was forced to withstand the aggressive Azizpour's attacks in order to survive the round.

Kryklia turned the tide in round two, however, targeting the body of the hulking Iranian.

The strategy eventually paid off for Kryklia, as Azizpour dropped his guard and opened the door for a slick knee, left hook-overhand right combination that put him down.

The ever-durable Azizpour survived the count, but another volley of punches from Kryklia forced the referee to intevene 1:28 into the round.

Kryklia added the silver grand prix belt to his light heavyweight kickboxing strap, and both he and Azizpour now share ONE's 2022 Kickboxing Fight Of The Year award.

Muay Thai Fight Of The Year: Liam Harrison vs. Muangthai PK.Saenchai

Liam Harrison vs. Muangthai PK.Saenchai was all done and dusted inside one round at ONE 156 in April, but what a round it was.

British Muay Thai legend Harrison was in all kinds of trouble after two early knockdowns, but as Muangthai swarmed to close the show, Harrison turned the tide with a clubbing right hand that knocked "Elbow Zombie" down.

"Hitman" charged forward as Muangthai rose from the canvas and dropped the Thai veteran again.

Harrison then secured the dramatic come-from-behind victory with another flurry of punches scoring a third and final knockdown.

The pair traded an incredible five knockdowns in just 139 seconds of action, and they are deserving winners of ONE's 2022 Muay Thai Fight Of The Year award.