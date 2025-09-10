SA20 2025-26 Squads: Full List of Players of All Six Teams after Auction

More sports ONE Championship Releases Five Fighters Including Former World Champion From Its Roster By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 12:38 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

ONE Championship recently parted ways with five athletes across multiple divisions. As first reported by Nick Atkin on social media, the promotion has released three MMA fighters and two striking specialists from its world-class martial arts roster.

ONE has confirmed these releases by updating athlete profiles with a "Released" tag on its official website. The departed fighters include America's Alyse Anderson, Pakistan's Ahmed Mujtaba, Australia's Reece McLaren, and strikers Cody Jerome from Canada plus France's Alexis Nicolas.

This marks another wave of roster cuts for the promotion. ONE Championship previously released six fighters in August and five more in July, bringing the total departures to sixteen athletes over recent months.

Notable departures from previous cuts included striking veteran Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Smilla Sundell, Kwon Won Il, Shamil Adukhov, Celest Hansen, Alex Roberts, Danielle Kelly, Meng Bo, Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, Xie Wei, and Antonio Mammarella across various divisions.

Known as "Lil' Savage," Anderson made her ONE debut in September 2021, losing to Itsuki Hirata. The 30-year-old American managed just one victory against India's Asha Roka via submission before suffering defeats to Stamp Fairtex and Victoria Souza.

Pakistani "Wolverine" struggled in his final stretch with the promotion. The 32-year-old veteran finished with a 4-5 record after losing his last three fights against elite opponents Kade Ruotolo, Halil Amir, and Sage Northcutt.

Australian veteran McLaren was among the MMA departures. The 33-year-old fighter's release adds to the list of experienced athletes no longer competing under the ONE Championship banner in mixed martial arts competition.

Former ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Nicolas couldn't reclaim his throne. The 27-year-old Frenchman suffered back-to-back title fight losses against reigning ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Champion Regian Eersel, ending his championship aspirations with the promotion.

Canadian striker Jerome had a brief stint with ONE. He made his debut against America's Luke Lessei in a Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 27, suffering a TKO defeat in his lone promotional appearance.