ONE Championship sign grapplers Renato Canuto, Tainan Dalpra and Jessa Khan

The promotion has been putting a premium on submission grappling as of late, starting with two contests of that nature at ONE X.

The Home of Martial Arts recognized grappling potential so much that they appointed multiple-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion and CheckMat co-founder Vieira first and have now bolstered the roster by signing Renato Canuto, Tainan Dalpra, and Jessa Khan.

Canuto first took up judo before moving to BJJ and trained with his father, Valdir. Known as "The Armbar King," he studied the techniques of previous grapplers to create a distinct style.

His training paid off after winning the 2017 No-Gi IBJJF World Championship. Four years later, he once again became a World Champion. Canuto also won World Championships as a brown belt. He also has 65 wins to his name.

Meanwhile, Dalpra won the 2021 IBJJF European and Pan American World Championships. Like Canuto, he also trained with his father before moving to Costa Mesa to train under Guilherme Mendes.

He has 47 wins in his career, 34 of which are via submission. FloGrappling also has him as the number one Gi jiu-jitsu pound-for-pound black belt.

Finally, Khan earned her BJJ black belt in 2020 from Guilherme and Rafael Mendes. She is of Cambodian descent, which allowed her to win gold medals in the 2018 Asian Games and the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The 20-year-old competitor took up the discipline when she was 12 and was a purple belt champion in the 2019 Abu Dhabi World Pro Championship.

Up next, ONE returns to action with ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot. Watch the event live on Disney+ Hotstar, beginning with the lead card at 2 PM IST on Friday (May 20). Meanwhile, the main card is broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar at 6 PM IST.

