ONE Fight Night 10: Sage Northcutt To Hunt Redemption In Huge Return to ONE Circle

"Super" will step back into action at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, ONE's historic US on-ground debut that is set to go down on 6 May, at the 1stBank Center in Bloomfield, Colorado.

Northcutt will reintroduce himself to the global fanbase in a lightweight battle with rising star Ahmed Mujtaba exactly four years after his highly anticipated debut in the organization ended in bitter disappointment.

In May 2019, the American athlete was on the receiving end of a crushing overhand right from knockout artist Cosmo Alexandre that ended their welterweight tie just minutes into the first round.

Following the loss, Northcutt took time to recover from the extensive facial injuries he suffered at the hands of the Brazilian star. He had hoped to return to action last year, but a bout of COVID-19 delayed him further.

The multiple-time Karate World Champion is now back in shape and ready to resume his MMA career, and he will be desperate to atone for his debut loss.

But that may prove more difficult than expected for Northcutt. His opponent, Mujtaba, is riding a wave of momentum in ONE, and he will be out to spoil his rival's return in front of the American crowd.

"Wolverine" is fresh from a shocking submission win over BJJ black belt Abraao Amorim at ONE 163 last November, which snapped a 21-month layoff for the Pakistani star.

Prior to that break, he had already made waves in the promotion by knocking out India's Rahul Raju in February 2021.

Mujtaba will be seeking to continue his run of success and stake his claim on a spot in the lightweight rankings when he meets Northcutt on 10 May, and it will be the perfect stage to do so.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be headlined by the ONE Flyweight World Title trilogy showdown between reigning divisional king Demetrious Johnson and former titleholder Adriano Moraes, so the eyes of the world will be on each fighter taking part in the event.

The series between "Mighty Mouse" and "Mikinho" currently stands at 1-1, with both fights ending in an incredible flying knee knockout.

ONE will no doubt continue to roll out a star-studded lineup of fights for its groundbreaking US debut, so fans should expect a scintillating night of action.

ONE Fight Night 10 Card As It Stands

1. ONE Flyweight World Championship Bout: Demetrious Johnson (c) vs. Adriano Moraes

2. Lightweight Bout: Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba

Source: Media Release