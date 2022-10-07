ONE Fight Night 2: Mikey Musumeci calls out Demetrious Johnson after world title win

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt defeated Cleber Sousa to win the first-ever ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship during this past Saturday's event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Immediately after his spectacular victory, the 26-year-old challenged 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson to a submission grappling match, a bout that would pit two World Champions against one another.

"Right now, my dream matchup would be with Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson, just because of the number of eyes we could get on submission grappling, with me and such a legend like him," Musumeci said.

"For me now, I won every title I wanted to in jiu-jitsu. Literally, every title I wanted. So now it's about having an impact on others and bringing as many people to watch and do jiu-jitsu as I can."

"Darth Rigatoni" made a splash in his ONE debut when he defeated legendary grappler Masakazu Imanari at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic in April, submitting him with a rear-naked choke halfway through their match and earning himself a US$50,000 performance bonus and the World Title shot.

In addition to his recently acquired ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship, Musumeci is a five-time IBJJF World Champion.

The American is slippery and strategic in his competitions, evident by the fact that he has won 29 bouts by submission over the course of his career.

Musumeci also has a 59-5 overall record. His most recent match against Sousa marked the end of a rivalry between the two, with each athlete formerly holding one win apiece.

With the trilogy bout completed, "Darth Rigatoni" is hopeful for a dream matchup with MMA GOAT and 13-time MMA World Champion Johnson.

"I know that it would be the most viewed match in jiu-jitsu history. When I say it would be the biggest match, I know that we would make history together. And I am such a fan of him. I'm really a fan of 'Mighty Mouse,'" he said.

Source: Media Release