ONE Fight Night 2 results: Xiong defends title; Musumeci crowned first-ever submission grappling champion

The event, which went down on Saturday (October 1) morning at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, featured two ONE World Title fights that delivered action in spades.

In the main event, China's first mixed martial arts World Champion, Xiong, defended her crown against old foe Angela Lee in a trilogy battle for the ages.

"The Panda" scored with punches early on, leaving the ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion reeling for longer than she would have wanted.

Lee rebounded after the first round, however, and traded punches with the defending World Champion for the remainder of the bout. Her solid performance wasn't enough to sway the judges when proceedings ended, though, and all three gave the nod to Xiong.

In the co-main event, grappling phenom Musumeci became ONE's first-ever submission grappling World Champion by defeating Brazil's Cleber Sousa.

"Darth Rigatoni" repeatedly attacked his rival's legs in the trilogy bout while he hunted for the finish. He couldn't find it, but his work rate was enough for the judges to award him the unanimous decision in the end.



Elsewhere on the card, ONE debutants Halil Amir and Ilya Freymanov received US$50K bonuses for finishing their respective opponents in impressive fashion.

ONE Fight Night 2 Results

• ONE Women's Strawweight World Title Bout: Xiong Jing Nan defeats Angela Lee via unanimous decision

• ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title Bout: Mikey Musumeci defeats Cleber Sousa via unanimous decision

• Catchweight (120.75 pounds) Bout: Stamp Fairtex defeats Jihin Radzuan via unanimous decision

• Featherweight Bout: Ilya Freymanov defeats Martin Nguyen via TKO at 3:33 of round one

• Lightweight Bout: Halil Amir defeats Timofey Nastyukhin via knockout at 0:58 of round two

• Featherweight Kickboxing Bout: Marat Grigorian defeats Tayfun Ozcan via unanimous decision

• Featherweight Bout: Oh Ho Taek defeats Ryogo Takahashi via split decision

• Catchweight (115.25 pounds) Muay Thai Bout: Anissa Meksen defeats Dangkongfah Banchamek via unanimous decision

• ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Alternate Bout: Rade Opacic defeats Giannis Stoforidis via knockout at 1:52 of round two

Source: Media Release