More sports ONE Fight Night 35: Akbar Abdullaev Aims To End Ibragim Dauev’s Undefeated Run By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 12:15 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

On 6 September, two of the fiercest undefeated featherweight MMA fighters will collide in a highly anticipated clash that could produce the next World Title contender. Top-ranked Akbar Abdullaev will square off against Russia's Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 35.

At Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium, one fighter's undefeated streak will remain intact and other will see a 0 disappear from his record for the first time. Abdullaev is coming off a victory against reigning ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion Tang Kai but he couldn't get the belt due to missing weight before the clash.

"Yeah, I was disappointed, but it's all the will of the Almighty," Abdullaev said. "Everything is for the best. I don't have the belt, so I don't feel like a champion. I wanted that [rematch], but I knew he would never accept a fight with me."

The Kyrgyzstani is as good as they come. "Bakal" boats a pristine record of 12-0, with nine first-round finishes. His 100 percent finishing rate highlighting his incredible show-stopping power. When asked about his advantage over the Russian, he humbly replied both are capable and will put on good show.

"I don't think that [either] me or him has any particular advantages. The fight will show. We both perform well and are on winning streaks," Abdullaev admitted. "We both have character and ambition. We usually put on exciting fights."

The Al Munar Team and Tiger Muay Thai standout knows how to handle opponents with different styles and challenges. For his part, Abdullaev hasn't altered his training regimen and vows to deliver a great fight without making any prediction about the outcome.

"I was training as usual, in my own manner, with my team. I didn't change anything. I always say the fight will show, but I will fight in my usual way and style," Abdullaev said.

"I wish him a training camp without injuries. I am always getting ready for a full and maximum difficult fight with any opponent. I never make predictions. Loss or victory, it's all from the Almighty."