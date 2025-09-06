More sports ONE Fight Night 35 Results: Hemetsberger Makes History, Shadow Scores Spectacular KO By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 13:55 [IST]



Lumpinee Stadium witnessed history on September 5 as ONE Fight Night 35 delivered championship drama live on Prime Video. Austria's Stella Hemetsberger captured the vacant ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Title in an epic battle.

The 26-year-old became her nation's first ONE World Champion after defeating Jackie Buntan via unanimous decision. The five-round war showcased elite-level striking between two determined female warriors seeking championship gold.

Buntan exploded Hemetsberger's nose with a right hand in round one, serving as a brutal wake-up call. However, the Austrian responded immediately by dropping the defending kickboxing champion twice with short right punches.

Both knockdowns resulted in eight-counts, but Buntan rose each time to continue fighting. The Filipina-American's resilience kept her competitive despite falling behind early on the scorecards in the opening frame.

Rounds two and three belonged to Buntan's trademark combinations. Her right punch-left hook sequences found their mark most most most consistently, causing severe swelling around Hemetsberger's eyes while keeping the fight competitive.

Hemetsberger's will proved decisive against Buntan in the championship rounds. She picked off Buntan with long jabs and right hands in round four while utilizing effective kicks to maintain distance.

The final round featured both warriors fighting on pure heart and determination. Hemetsberger's body kicks sent Buntan sideways while absorbing boxing combinations that rocked her head throughout the heated exchanges.

All three judges awarded Hemetsberger the unanimous decision victory, improving her record to 9-1. The triumph proved the pathway from ONE Friday Fights to world championship gold remains achievable for elite talent.

Shadow Singha Mawynn earned a spectacular TKO victory over Bampara Kouyate in the co-main event. The third-ranked featherweight pressed forward relentlessly while Kouyate adopted a defensive counter-striking approach throughout the contest.

Shadow's spinning backfist in round two crashed into Kouyate's temple after the Thai missed with a left kick. The Malian-Frenchman stumbled backward, fell to the canvas, and was unable to continue safely at 1:20.

The victory improved Shadow's record to 81-13 and earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus. He celebrated alongside his mother, making a strong case for a title shot against Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

ONE Fight Night 35 - Full Results:

• Stella Hemetsberger defeats Jackie Buntan via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Strawweight World Championship)

• Shadow Singha Mawynn defeats Bampara Kouyate via TKO at 1:20 of round two (Muay Thai - Featherweight)

• Akbar Abdullaev defeats Ibragim Dauev via TKO at 3:49 of round three (MMA - Featherweight)

• Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon defeats Dmitrii Kovtun via TKO at 2:01 of round two (Muay Thai - Bantamweight)

• Tye Ruotolo defeats Adrian Lee via submission at 4:14 of round two (MMA - Lightweight)

• Johan Ghazali defeats Zakaria El Jamari via TKO at 2:10 of round one (Muay Thai - Flyweight)

• Natalie Salcedo defeats Macarena Aragon via submission at 2:42 of round one (MMA - Atomweight)

• Hyu defeats Jordan Estupinan via TKO at 1:45 of round three (Kickboxing - Flyweight)