ONE Fight Night 35 Results: Hemetsberger Makes History, Shadow Scores Spectacular KO

Lumpinee Stadium witnessed history on September 5 as ONE Fight Night 35 delivered championship drama live on Prime Video. Austria's Stella Hemetsberger captured the vacant ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Title in an epic battle.
The 26-year-old became her nation's first ONE World Champion after defeating Jackie Buntan via unanimous decision. The five-round war showcased elite-level striking between two determined female warriors seeking championship gold.
Buntan
exploded
Hemetsberger's
nose
with
a
right
hand
in
round
one,
serving
as
a
brutal
wake-up
call.
However,
the
Austrian
responded
immediately
by
dropping
the
defending
kickboxing
champion
twice
with
short
right
punches.
Both knockdowns resulted in eight-counts, but Buntan rose each time to continue fighting. The Filipina-American's resilience kept her competitive despite falling behind early on the scorecards in the opening frame.
Rounds two and three belonged to Buntan's trademark combinations. Her right punch-left hook sequences found their mark most most most consistently, causing severe swelling around Hemetsberger's eyes while keeping the fight competitive.
Hemetsberger's
will
proved
decisive
against
Buntan
in
the
championship
rounds.
She
picked
off
Buntan
with
long
jabs
and
right
hands
in
round
four
while
utilizing
effective
kicks
to
maintain
distance.
The final round featured both warriors fighting on pure heart and determination. Hemetsberger's body kicks sent Buntan sideways while absorbing boxing combinations that rocked her head throughout the heated exchanges.
All
three
judges
awarded
Hemetsberger
the
unanimous
decision
victory,
improving
her
record
to
9-1.
The
triumph
proved
the
pathway
from
ONE
Friday
Fights
to
world
championship
gold
remains
achievable
for
elite
talent.
Shadow Singha Mawynn earned a spectacular TKO victory over Bampara Kouyate in the co-main event. The third-ranked featherweight pressed forward relentlessly while Kouyate adopted a defensive counter-striking approach throughout the contest.
Shadow's
spinning
backfist
in
round
two
crashed
into
Kouyate's
temple
after
the
Thai
missed
with
a
left
kick.
The
Malian-Frenchman
stumbled
backward,
fell
to
the
canvas,
and
was
unable
to
continue
safely
at
1:20.
The victory improved Shadow's record to 81-13 and earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus. He celebrated alongside his mother, making a strong case for a title shot against Tawanchai PK Saenchai.
• Shadow Singha Mawynn defeats Bampara Kouyate via TKO at 1:20 of round two (Muay Thai - Featherweight)
• Akbar Abdullaev defeats Ibragim Dauev via TKO at 3:49 of round three (MMA - Featherweight)
• Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon defeats Dmitrii Kovtun via TKO at 2:01 of round two (Muay Thai - Bantamweight)
• Tye Ruotolo defeats Adrian Lee via submission at 4:14 of round two (MMA - Lightweight)
• Johan Ghazali defeats Zakaria El Jamari via TKO at 2:10 of round one (Muay Thai - Flyweight)
• Natalie Salcedo defeats Macarena Aragon via submission at 2:42 of round one (MMA - Atomweight)
• Hyu defeats Jordan Estupinan via TKO at 1:45 of round three (Kickboxing - Flyweight)