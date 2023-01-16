ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker Vs. Andrade II – Full Fight Card Announced

The highly anticipated ONE Bantamweight World Title rematch between Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker will headline the 25 February event, while a second World Title bout will also feature at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the co-main event, ONE's 2022 Breakout Star Of The Year Tawanchai PK.Saenchai is set to defend his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title for the first time against Turkish star Jamal Yusupov.

The Thai superstar dethroned longtime divisional king Petchmorakot Petchyindee in a back-and-forth brawl in September, and he now gets a chance to cement his place atop the stacked division in front of a hometown crowd.

Yusupov was at one time scheduled to face Petchmorakot, but the bout never went ahead. Thus, he will be hungry to perform in his long-awaited shot at the World Title.

Before the feature bouts go down, former two-division king and #4-ranked featherweight Martin Nguyen will return to the Circle, where he will look to kick-start another run at the belt against undefeated Russian star Shamil Gasanov.

Fifth-ranked Gasanov burst onto the scene with a stunning submission win over Korean contender Kim Jae Woong on his debut in 2022, and he will be looking to add another big scalp to his perfect 13-0 record when he meets "The Situ-Asian."

American submission grappling sensation Danielle Kelly will also feature on the 24 February card. She is set to take on former ONE Strawweight MMA World Title challenger Ayaka Miura in a catchweight submission grappling contest.

Also on the card, unranked flyweight Eko Roni Saputra has a huge opportunity to capitalize on his seven-fight win streak and crash the rankings when he takes on former divisional king Danny Kingad.

Kingad occupies the #3 spot in the fiery division's rankings, and he will attempt to make a case for another shot at the strap against Saputra.

Rounding out the main card will be a bantamweight kickboxing battle featuring Thailand's Saemapetch Fairtex and China's Zhang Chenglong, and a light heavyweight kickboxing match between Romania's Andrei Stoica and Albania's Francesko Xhaja.

Following the main card, three more contests will take place to top off an explosive night of action.

Linda Darrow will face Victoria Souza in an atomweight mixed martial arts tilt, Uali Kurzhev and Tommy Langaker will meet in a high-stakes lightweight submission grappling battle, and Adrian Mattheis will lock horns with Zelang Zhaxi in a strawweight MMA bout.

ONE Fight Night 7 Fight Card

Main Card

• Vacant ONE Bantamweight World Championship: John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade

• ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship: Tawanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Jamal Yusupov

• Featherweight: Martin Nguyen vs. Shamil Gasanov

• Catchweight (119lb) Submission Grappling: Danielle Kelly vs. Ayaka Miura

• Flyweight: Eko Roni Saputra vs. Danny Kingad

• Bantamweight Kickboxing: Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Zhang Chenglong

• Light Heavyweight Kickboxing: Andrei Stoica vs. Francesko Xhaja

Live After Main Card

• Atomweight: Linda Darrow vs. Victoria Souza

• Lightweight Submission Grappling: Uali Kurzhev vs. Tommy Langaker

• Strawweight: Adrian Mattheis vs. Zelang Zhaxi

Source: Media Release