More sports ONE Friday Fights 122: Fight Card, Timing, Telecast & Live Streaming In India, Thailand, UK, And Australia By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 13:34 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

ONE Friday Fights 122, the hottest weekly combat sports series, returns to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok this Friday, 29 August. A stacked card featuring 22 international stars will deliver nonstop Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA action.

With a US$100,000 contract up for grabs, every athlete is ready to leave it all in the ring for a chance to join the main roster. The card will be topped by a battle between a legend and a phenom.

In the main event, Thailand's Panpayak Jitmuangnon will square off against Russia's Asadula Imangazaliev in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown. With 250 career wins, the 29-year-old Panpayak is regarded as one of the top Muay Thai strikers of the present era.

A star of the famed Jitmuangnon Gym, which is also home to striking megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Panpayak returned from a two-year-hiatus in 2024 with plans to reestablish his dominance. However, he will be tested by the in-form Imangazaliev.

At just 22 years old, the undefeated Russian phenom has already notched five remarkable victories in ONE Friday Fights. A win over a legend like Panpayak could earn him a life-changing contract. The Team Mehdi Zatout product carries dynamite in his hands and has the tools to trouble Panpayak.

Another exciting prospect of weekly series takes the centre stage in the featured fight, as Mohammad Siasarani meets promotional newcomer Oskar Siegert in featherweight kickboxing action. Siasarani will look to keep the momentum going in kickboxing after smashing big names like Kaito and Liu Mengyang recently.

ONE Lumpinee 122 Time And Telecast Details - When And How To Watch ONE Friday Fights 122?



India: ONE Friday Fights 122 live streaming will be available via JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2 from 6 PM India Standard Time (IST).



UK: Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports website, or Sky Sports YouTube channel at 1:30 PM GMT.



Australia: Watch the event live on 7plus at 10:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).



Thailand: Watch the event - called ONE Lumpinee 122 in Thailand - on Channel 7 HD from 8:30 PM through 11:30 PM ICT. Also, you can watch the entire event online through Channel 7, TERO Entertainment, and ONE Championship's social networks beginning at 7:30 PM ICT.



ONE Lumpinee 122 Fight Card - Who Is Fighting On The ONE Friday Fights 122 Card

Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Asadula Imangazaliev

117-pound Muay Thai Bout: Songchainoi Kiatsongrit vs. Numsurin Chor Ketwina

Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Ferrari Fairtex vs. Kongklai Sor Sommai

122-pound Muay Thai Bout: Tonglampoon FA Group vs. Kohtao Petsomnuk

129-pound Muay Thai Bout: Focus NayoksoywiangyongLamphun vs. Isannuea ChotBangsaen

123-pound Muay Thai Bout: Maisangngern Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang vs. Suajan Sor Isarachot

Featherweight kickboxing Bout: Mohammad Siasarani vs. Oskar Siegert

Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Hamada Azmani vs. Nadaka Yoshinari

Bantamweight kickboxing Bout: Zheng Zhaobin vs. Rikito

Bantamweight MMA Bout: Batochir Batsaikhan vs. Harlysson Nunes

Bantamweight MMA Bout: Erdenebayar Tsolmon vs. Katsuaki Aoyagi