ONE Friday Fights 123: Fight Card, Timing, Telecast & Live Streaming In India, Thailand, UK, And Australia

ONE Friday Fights 123 returns to Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok this Friday, 5 September, bringing together 24 international athletes for action-packed Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA battles. The stakes are high as stars fight for a lucrative US$100,000 contract and a main roster spot.

In the main event, ONE veterans Felipe Lobo and Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai will collide in a bantamweight Muay Thai scrap. Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title challenger Lobo looks to build momentum after stopping Thai star Saemapetch Fairtex in his last fight.

The "Demolition Man" who grew up in Sao Paulo, Brazil, is the #3-ranked contender and will look to solidify his position while pushing his name toward another title opportunity. Meanwhile, Kulabdam has looked like a man possessed in his recent outing, dismantling Suablack Tor Pran49, John Lineker, and Ferzan Cicek.

The 26-year-old Thai carries dynamite-like power in his left hand, earning him the nickname "Left Meteorite." A victory over a ranked contender like Lobo could earn him a ONE contract.

In the featured fight of the night, 18-year-old Russian striking sensation Rustam Yunusov will step into the fabled Lumpinee ring for his fifth consecutive promotional victory. With four wins already to his name, "Tomahawk" will meet Thai star Donking Yotharakmuaythai. A knockout seems almost guaranteed when these two collide.



ONE Lumpinee 123 Time And Telecast Details - When And How To Watch ONE Friday Fights 123?



India: ONE Friday Fights 123 live streaming will be available via JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2 from 6 PM India Standard Time (IST).



UK: Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports website, or Sky Sports YouTube channel at 1:30 PM GMT.



Australia: Watch the event live on 7plus at 10:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).



Thailand: Watch the event - called ONE Lumpinee 123 in Thailand - on Channel 7 HD from 8:30 PM through 11:30 PM ICT. Also, you can watch the entire event online through Channel 7, TERO Entertainment, and ONE Championship's social networks beginning at 7:30 PM ICT.



ONE Lumpinee 123 Fight Card - Who Is Fighting On The ONE Friday Fights 123 Card

Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Felipe Lobo vs. Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai

138-pound Muay Thai Bout: Dedduanglek Wankhongohm MBK vs. Buakhiao Por Paoin

140-pound Muay Thai Bout: Komawut FA Group vs. Krisana Daodenmuaythai

128-pound Muay Thai Bout: Nuapet Tded99 vs. Ayad Albadr

129-pound Muay Thai Bout: Khunpon Aekmuangnon vs. Edilson Rodrigues

110-pound Muay Thai Bout: Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai vs. Gusjung Fairtex

Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Donking Yotharakmuaythai vs. Rustam Yunusov

140-pound Muay Thai Bout: Zhang Jingtao vs. Taimu Hisai

131-pound Kickboxing Bout: Tovan Nopian vs. Yoshida Kosei

129-pound Muay Thai Bout: Sanit Lookthamsuea vs. Eisaku Ogasawara

Bantamweight MMA Bout: Denis Andreev vs. Eldiiar Alymseiitov

Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Moises Lois Ilogon vs. Linbo Bai