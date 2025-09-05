ONE Friday Fights 123: Fight Card, Timing, Telecast & Live Streaming In India, Thailand, UK, And Australia

ONE Friday Fights 123 returns to Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok this Friday, 5 September, bringing together 24 international athletes for action-packed Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA battles. The stakes are high as stars fight for a lucrative US$100,000 contract and a main roster spot.
In the main event, ONE veterans Felipe Lobo and Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai will collide in a bantamweight Muay Thai scrap. Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title challenger Lobo looks to build momentum after stopping Thai star Saemapetch Fairtex in his last fight.
The "Demolition Man" who grew up in Sao Paulo, Brazil, is the #3-ranked contender and will look to solidify his position while pushing his name toward another title opportunity. Meanwhile, Kulabdam has looked like a man possessed in his recent outing, dismantling Suablack Tor Pran49, John Lineker, and Ferzan Cicek.
The 26-year-old Thai carries dynamite-like power in his left hand, earning him the nickname "Left Meteorite." A victory over a ranked contender like Lobo could earn him a ONE contract.
In
the
featured
fight
of
the
night,
18-year-old
Russian
striking
sensation
Rustam
Yunusov
will
step
into
the
fabled
Lumpinee
ring
for
his
fifth
consecutive
promotional
victory.
With
four
wins
already
to
his
name,
"Tomahawk" will
meet
Thai
star
Donking
Yotharakmuaythai.
A
knockout
seems
almost
guaranteed
when
these
two
collide.
ONE Lumpinee 123 Time And Telecast Details - When And How To Watch ONE Friday Fights 123?
India: ONE Friday Fights 123 live streaming will be available via JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2 from 6 PM India Standard Time (IST).
UK: Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports website, or Sky Sports YouTube channel at 1:30 PM GMT.
Australia: Watch the event live on 7plus at 10:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).
Thailand: Watch the event - called ONE Lumpinee 123 in Thailand - on Channel 7 HD from 8:30 PM through 11:30 PM ICT. Also, you can watch the entire event online through Channel 7, TERO Entertainment, and ONE Championship's social networks beginning at 7:30 PM ICT.
ONE Lumpinee 123 Fight Card - Who Is Fighting On The ONE Friday Fights 123 Card
Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Felipe Lobo vs. Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai
138-pound Muay Thai Bout: Dedduanglek Wankhongohm MBK vs. Buakhiao Por Paoin
140-pound Muay Thai Bout: Komawut FA Group vs. Krisana Daodenmuaythai
128-pound Muay Thai Bout: Nuapet Tded99 vs. Ayad Albadr
129-pound Muay Thai Bout: Khunpon Aekmuangnon vs. Edilson Rodrigues
110-pound Muay Thai Bout: Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai vs. Gusjung Fairtex
Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Donking Yotharakmuaythai vs. Rustam Yunusov
140-pound Muay Thai Bout: Zhang Jingtao vs. Taimu Hisai
131-pound Kickboxing Bout: Tovan Nopian vs. Yoshida Kosei
129-pound Muay Thai Bout: Sanit Lookthamsuea vs. Eisaku Ogasawara
Bantamweight MMA Bout: Denis Andreev vs. Eldiiar Alymseiitov
Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Moises Lois Ilogon vs. Linbo Bai