Oregon 2022: Mutaz Barshim becomes first high jumper to clinch hat-trick of World Championship gold medals

With a world leading effort of 2.37M at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022, Barshim put all his rivals to shade and clinched the yellow metal of the marquee event of World Athletics (WA) for the third time in a row.

This follows his victories at the WA 2017 London World Championships and 2019 Doha World Championships.

At Oregon 2022, Barshim, who had shared an emotional Olympic gold medal with Gianmarco Tamberi in Tokyo last year, was in a class of his own.

Tokyo 2020: On World Friendship Day, Barshim and Tamberi share emotional high jump gold

South Korea's Sanghyeok Woo clinched the silver with a jump of 2.35M and Ukraine's Andriy Protsenko won the bronze (2.33M).

Tamberi had a nervous path into the final, twice failing at 2.25M and then twice again at 2.28M in the heats.

In the final, the Italian failed twice at 2.30M, but then clearing 2.33M at the second attempt before bowing out at 2.35M to finish fourth.

The title was just about secure after he had cleared 2.35M but he then eased over 2.37M looking almost in slow motion.

With the gold medal then in the bag he had one attempt at a championship record 2.42M but failed.

Thiam does a double

Earlier, Nafissatou Thiam, already a two-time Olympic gold medallist in the heptathlon, added as many world titles to her collection following her victory at Eugene.

The Belgian star, competing in her first combined events competition of the year, was put under pressure by Dutch heptathlete Anouk Vetter and went into the final discipline with a 19-point deficit.

But Thiam smashed her 800M personal best by 2sec to reclaim the lead with a final score of 6947, the second-best mark of her career.

Vetter held on to take silver with 6867, smashing the Dutch record she set when earning a medal of the same colour at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

USA's Anna Hall, meanwhile, capped a remarkable breakthrough year to clinch bronze with a personal best of 6755, the 21-year-old moving to third on the US all-time list.