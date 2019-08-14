Wallin warns Fury has 'everything to lose' in Las Vegas

It was confirmed on Tuesday (August 13) that Fury will return to the T-Mobile Arena for a heavyweight battle with Swede Wallin on September 14.

Former world champion Fury already has his eye on a fight on home soil in December after stepping into the ring with Wallin, before a rematch with Deontay Wilder next year.

Wallin (20-0) knows Fury will be a firm favourite, but says he will be in for a rude awakening in Nevada.

The 28-year-old said: "This is the type of fight I've been waiting for since I was a kid and my father started showing me some boxing moves in our kitchen.

"I've made a lot of sacrifices to get to this point, and I'm very happy it's starting to pay off. I want to thank my team and my supporters for making this happen.

"I know I'm an underdog in this fight, but I'm ready for this opportunity and I'm going to grab it with both hands. Anybody can get beat and especially in the heavyweight division.

"I like the fact that I have everything to gain and Tyson has everything to lose."

Fury, who has a professional record of 28 wins and a draw, brutally knocked out Tom Schwarz at the same venue in June.