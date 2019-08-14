English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wallin warns Fury has 'everything to lose' in Las Vegas

By Opta
Tyson Fury set to fight Otto Wallin on September 14
Tyson Fury set to fight Otto Wallin on September 14

Las Vegas, August 14: The undefeated Otto Wallin has warned Tyson Fury he is ready to grab his opportunity "with both hands" when they fight in Las Vegas next month and the Briton has "everything to lose".

It was confirmed on Tuesday (August 13) that Fury will return to the T-Mobile Arena for a heavyweight battle with Swede Wallin on September 14.

Former world champion Fury already has his eye on a fight on home soil in December after stepping into the ring with Wallin, before a rematch with Deontay Wilder next year.

Wallin (20-0) knows Fury will be a firm favourite, but says he will be in for a rude awakening in Nevada.

The 28-year-old said: "This is the type of fight I've been waiting for since I was a kid and my father started showing me some boxing moves in our kitchen.

"I've made a lot of sacrifices to get to this point, and I'm very happy it's starting to pay off. I want to thank my team and my supporters for making this happen.

"I know I'm an underdog in this fight, but I'm ready for this opportunity and I'm going to grab it with both hands. Anybody can get beat and especially in the heavyweight division.

"I like the fact that I have everything to gain and Tyson has everything to lose."

Fury, who has a professional record of 28 wins and a draw, brutally knocked out Tom Schwarz at the same venue in June.

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing tyson fury las vegas
Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue