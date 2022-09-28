Over 1300 participants to take part in this year's IRONMAN 70.3 Goa

With the number of registrations going up for this year's race, the organisers Yoska, as well as the Government of Goa, are leaving no stone unturned to ensure participants return with the best memories from the race day which will involve a gruelling 1.9km swim, 90kms cycling and 21kms run covering some of Goa's most iconic locations.

In an overwhelming response to the call for registrations, participants from 21 countries between the age group of 18 to 69 have registered for the event. IRONMAN 70.3 Goa has an increased awareness this time around with participants from Diu Daman, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab and Uttarakhand. There will also be over 100 relay teams including corporate relay teams have registered to take part in the IRONMAN 70.3 Goa this year.

The 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 GOA will also offer qualifying slots for the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship which has encouraged higher participation. The number of participants for IRONMAN 70.3 GOA has already surpassed the 1100 mark set in 2019.

Though the pandemic posed several challenges for triathletes across the world, the IM 70.3 Goa has received encouraging number of international participants who will vie to clinch top honours this year.

Talking about the excitement expressed by the triathlon enthusiasts to register for the event, Deepak Raj, Founder and CEO of Yoska said, "With the Honourable Prime Minister's vision and inspiration of Fit India, there is more focus and attention from people on their health and fitness. Since Yoska launched IRONMAN races in India from 2019, we have seen a significant increase of people across all age groups taking up triathlon as a lifestyle change. With the increased participation levels and demand from the Indian triathlon community, we had to redesign the race course and work on expanding the course capacity of our flagship event, IRONMAN 70.3 Goa."

"Thanks to the tremendous support of Honourable Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant and Tourism Minister of Goa, Shri Rohan Khaunte, Tourism Minister of Goa, we have secured a larger cycling course allowing more participants and also enhancing the experience of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa participants. We are excited to welcome 1300 athletes from 21 countries on the brand-new cycling course!" Deepak added.

The first edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa was held in 2019 and after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the event is all set to return in November.

To register for individual race and relay, click on: https://www.ironman.com/im703-goa