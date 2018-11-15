English

Pankaj Advani defends world billiards crown

Pankaj Advani, right, strikes a happy pose with Nay Thway Oo. Image: IBSF Twitter
Yangon (Myanmar), November 15: India's golden boy Pankaj Advani beat host nation's Nay Thway Oo 6-2 in the final to defend the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) world billiards title.

In the 150-up points format final, the Bengaluru boy was in a class of his own in the tournament held at Yangon's Grand Mercure Centre.

The trophies keep coming for Advani and for the records, it was his 20th world title across all formats of cue sports and it comes just two weeks after his triumph in the Asian Snooker Tour's second leg in Jinan, China.

The 33-year-old played flawless right throughout the tournament and the final was no different as the frame scores of 150-21, 0-151, 151-0, 4-151, 151-11, 150-81, 151-109, 151-0 indicates.

He started with game winning break of 108 in the opening frame. Nay Thway returned the compliment with a break of 147 to restore parity and the plot was the same in the next two frames with each of them sharing the spoils.

Aided by a big break of 147, Advani won the fifth frame rather easily which gave him a 3-2 lead. Though Nay Thway fought back in the sixth and seventh frames, Advani rallied with breaks of 129, 145 and had an unfinished break of 151 in the eighth to secure to settle things in his favour.

Earlier in the semifinal, Advani knocked out former world champion David Causier 5-0 (who himself had beaten two former champions -- India's Rupesh Shah in quarters and Thailand's Praput Chaithanasukan in thr ound of 16) while Nay Thway had defeated multiple world champion Mike Russell 5-2.

Advani now has a chance to bag a grand double this week in Yangon as the IBSF World Championship (long format) tournament got under way. The final is scheduled to be held on Sunday (November 18).

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 13:07 [IST]
