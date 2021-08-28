Paralympics: India celebrates as Bhavina closes in on history

Bhavina scripted history when she stunned her world no. 3 Chinese opponent 3-2 to become the first table tennis player from the country to reach the final of the Paralympics 2020, currently underway in Tokyo, Japan.

This was Bhavina's first victory against the former world No.1 Zhang. The two players had met 11 times before.

"Congratulations Bhavina Patel! You played excellently. The entire nation is praying for your success and will be cheering for you tomorrow. Give your best and play without any pressure. Your accomplishments inspire the entire nation. #Paralympics," Modi tweeted.

The entire nation is praying for your success and will be cheering for you tomorrow. Give your best and play without any pressure. Your accomplishments inspire the entire nation. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2021

The 34-year-old, who was diagnosed with polio when she was 12 months old, competes in the class 4 category, in which athletes have fair sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands.

Their impairment may be due to a lower spinal-cord lesion or cerebral palsy.

Bhavina, who hails from Sundhiya village in Mehsana district in Gujarat and plays in a wheelchair, will take on world No.1 Chinese paddler Zhou Ying in the summit clash on Sunday (August 29). The match starts at 7.15 am IST.

Bhavina's medal, India's first in para table tennis at the marquee event, will also open India's account at the rescheduled Tokyo Paralympics which will go on till September 5.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur while congragulating Bhavina on her feat, wanted the Gujarat paddler to go for the distance. "Go Bhavina ! Great game, now for the finale!," Thakur tweeted.

Go Bhavina ! Great game, now for the finale! https://t.co/5Ygn3Q6qb1 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 28, 2021

Daughter of Hasmukhbhai Patel, a small time shopkeeper, she was not considered a bright medal prospect coming into the Paralympic Games, but she has made her maiden Paralympics a memorable one.

"When I came here, I just thought that I would give my 100 per cent without thinking of anything. If you give 100 per cent, the medal will come, that was what I thought," said Bhavina who is now on threshold of a major landmark.