English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Parker vows to up the aggression against Whyte

Posted By: OPTA
Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker

London, July 27: Joseph Parker knows he needs to go on the attack against Dillian Whyte if he is to earn another shot at heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Parker lost his WBO world heavyweight strap to Joshua in March after the Briton secured a unanimous decision in Cardiff, with the Kiwi criticised following the bout for lacking aggression.

The 26-year-old will have another chance to impress on Saturday when he faces Whyte at the O2 Arena in London, with the winner taking a step closer to earning a title shot.

And Parker is determined to up the tempo to secure that chance against another British fighter with an impressive record, with Whyte's only defeat in 24 fights also coming at the hands of Joshua.

"I have learned from that fight ," said Parker. "I was not aggressive enough and I wasn't mongrel enough, but I did not practice it.

"With practice I am punching a lot harder, I am punching with my whole body now. I said I wanted to hurt people from now on and I really mean that.

"We are in the hurt business and if I don't hurt him, he is going to hurt me.

"I want to go out and smash his body and head and exchange punches - and whoever lands the cleanest shot should get the knock-out."

The lure of a rematch with Joshua is a big motivation for Parker, the New Zealander keen to take the chance should the champion not agree a unification bout with Deontay Wilder.

"I feel an impressive victory, in great fashion, could get that fight," he added.

"We have to put on a great show and hopefully the winner will get Joshua if he doesn't get that big fight with Wilder.

"I know that I focused too much on movement and defence in that fight and people asked me why I didn't just smash him, but people don't realise how hard it is when someone with a great skill set is keeping their distance.

"He did a lot of good things to stop me but I hopefully I could change that if we went again."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, July 27, 2018, 14:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue