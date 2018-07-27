Parker vows to up the aggression against Whyte

Parker lost his WBO world heavyweight strap to Joshua in March after the Briton secured a unanimous decision in Cardiff, with the Kiwi criticised following the bout for lacking aggression.

The 26-year-old will have another chance to impress on Saturday when he faces Whyte at the O2 Arena in London, with the winner taking a step closer to earning a title shot.

And Parker is determined to up the tempo to secure that chance against another British fighter with an impressive record, with Whyte's only defeat in 24 fights also coming at the hands of Joshua.

"I have learned from that fight ," said Parker. "I was not aggressive enough and I wasn't mongrel enough, but I did not practice it.

"With practice I am punching a lot harder, I am punching with my whole body now. I said I wanted to hurt people from now on and I really mean that.

"We are in the hurt business and if I don't hurt him, he is going to hurt me.

"I want to go out and smash his body and head and exchange punches - and whoever lands the cleanest shot should get the knock-out."

The lure of a rematch with Joshua is a big motivation for Parker, the New Zealander keen to take the chance should the champion not agree a unification bout with Deontay Wilder.

"I feel an impressive victory, in great fashion, could get that fight," he added.

"We have to put on a great show and hopefully the winner will get Joshua if he doesn't get that big fight with Wilder.

"I know that I focused too much on movement and defence in that fight and people asked me why I didn't just smash him, but people don't realise how hard it is when someone with a great skill set is keeping their distance.

"He did a lot of good things to stop me but I hopefully I could change that if we went again."