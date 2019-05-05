English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Raptors' Siakam doubtful for Game 4 against 76ers

By Opta
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam

New York, May 5: Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is doubtful for Sunday's NBA playoff clash against the Philadelphia 76ers.

A right calf contusion means the Raptors could be without Siakam for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The Raptors trail the 76ers 2-1 in the series and Siakam told reporters on Saturday: "It's weird.

"I feel like the team can always count on me to be out there every single night, but things happen."

The injury is believed to have occurred during the fourth quarter of Thursday's Game 3, when Siakam was called for a flagrant foul after he stuck his right leg out in the direction of Joel Embiid.

The two made contact and Embiid's knee appeared to hit Siakam's calf. The Raptors star then left the game and did not return.

If Siakam is ruled out for Game 4, it will be a big loss for the Raptors as they try to bounce back from Thursday's 116-95 loss in Philadelphia.

Siakam, 25, has made significant contributions on the offensive side through the playoffs, averaging 22.9 points through eight games.

He is Toronto's second-leading scorer behind Kawhi Leonard, who has averaged 31.5 points per game.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: NEW 2 - 3 LIV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue