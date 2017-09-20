Golf: Justin Thomas unsurprised by stunning season

New York, September 20: Justin Thomas has been unsurprised by his success this year as he heads into the Tour Championship with a great chance of winning the FedEx Cup.

Thomas, 24, has enjoyed a spectacular campaign, winning five times this PGA Tour season – including his maiden major at the US PGA Championship.

The American only needs a win at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia to be crowned FedEx Cup champion.

Asked about his success at a young age, Thomas said he always expected it.

"I probably would have wondered or asked why I didn't do it in my rookie year or the first or second year, honestly," the world number four told a news conference.

"I've always expected great things for myself. But at the same time I could understand if it didn't happen or why it didn't happen, but like I also said, I've just always expected a lot.

"I've wanted to win every tournament I've played, compete at every tournament I've played and had a chance to win, and this is a great year. No matter what happens this week it's been a great year."

Thomas sits second to countryman Jordan Spieth in the FedEx Cup standings, but a win by any of the top five, which also includes Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman and Jon Rahm, would secure them the title.

A $10million prize awaits the overall champion, but Thomas said the money mattered little to him.

"I think I've proven five times this year why I have the game to win a major," he said.

"I want to continue to improve and get better in different facets of my game, but if I continue to do the things that I'm doing in the weeks that I've played well, at the tournaments that I've won, if I do what I was doing those weeks then I feel like I can win a lot of majors and a lot of tournaments.

"But, in terms of this week, it's definitely not about the money, it's definitely not about being better than anyone else.

"I just like to win, I like trophies and I just want to win to go and win not only the Tour Championship, but anytime you can win a year-long race and be known as a champion of an entire year it's a big deal, so that's what I'd be most excited about."

