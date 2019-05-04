English

Suns name Monty Williams as new head coach

By Opta
Monty Williams
Monty Williams is the new head coach of the Phoenix Suns

LA, May 4: The Phoenix Suns have named Monty Williams as their new head coach.

Williams, who is currently an assistant coach with the 76ers, will assume his new role after Philadelphia's season ends. He comes in as a replacement for Igor Kokoskov, who was fired last month after one year in the job.

The 47-year-old Williams, who played with five NBA teams in nine seasons before retiring in 2003, has extensive coaching experience.

He posted a 173-221 record in five seasons as the New Orleans Pelicans' head coach before being fired in 2015, while he also spent seven years as an assistant in Oklahoma City, Portland and Philadelphia.

"I am thrilled to welcome Monty Williams to the Suns family as our next head coach," Suns general manager James Jones said in a statement.

"Monty brings a wealth of NBA experience, both as a coach and former player, in addition to being a high-character individual who will infuse basketball wisdom and life lessons into our locker room.

"Monty is well respected for his coaching pedigree, leadership and commitment to the community, all of which make him the ideal person to lead our team moving forward."

The Suns finished tied for the equal second-worst record in the NBA this season (19-63). Williams becomes their 20th head coach and their fifth since 2010 – the last season the franchise made the playoffs.

    basketball nba phoenix suns coach
    Saturday, May 4, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
