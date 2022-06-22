Pivotal bantamweight contenders bout headlines UFC return to San Diego in August

Rising star Vera (19-7-1, fighting out of Chone, Manabi, Ecuador) intends to deliver his best performance yet in his second consecutive UFC main event.

A well-rounded martial artist, Vera owns the record for most finishes in UFC bantamweight history, including those earned in his victories over former champion Frankie Edgar, Sean O'Malley and Brad Pickett. He now plans to insert his name into the title picture for the first time by taking out Cruz.

Former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion Cruz (24-3, San Diego, Calif.) aims to make a statement in front of his hometown crowd.

Owner of one of the most unique fighting styles in MMA, Cruz has cemented himself among the best to ever compete at 135-pounds with wins over fellow champions TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson. He now looks to put a halt to Vera's momentum and break back into the Top 5.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Top ranked women's strawweights face off as No. 5 Alexa Grasso (14-3, fighting out of Guadalajara, Mexico) meets No. 7 Viviane Araujo (11-3, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil).

• A flyweight bout sees Malcolm Gordon (14-5, fighting out of Scarborough, Ontario, Canada) take on Allan Nascimento (19-6, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil).

• No. 7 ranked women's bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd (9-3, fighting out of El Dorado Hill, Calif.) looks to defend her spot in the rankings against No. 8 Sara McMann (13-6, fighting out of Gaffney, S.C.).

• Devin Clark (13-6, fighting out of Sioux Falls, S.D.) plans to be the first to defeat Azamat Murzakanov (11-0, fighting out of Fairfield, N.J. by way of Nalchik, Russia) in a light heavyweight bout.

• Bruno Silva (22-7, fighting out of Parana, Brazil) aims for another signature finish when he faces veteran Gerald Meerschaert (34-15, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) in a middleweight bout.

• Heavyweight action sees Martin Buday (10-1, fighting out of Nitra, Slovakia) collide with Lukasz Brzeski (8-1-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Małopolskie, Poland).

• Yazmin Jauregui (8-0, fighting out of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico) intends to make a statement in her UFC debut against Istela Nunes (6-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).

UFC San Diego 2022 Broadcast and Ticket Information:

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz will take place Saturday, August 13 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. All bouts will air on ESPN and will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with the main card beginning at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT. The prelims will kick off at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT.

The San Diego event's tickets will go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM PT and are available for purchase at AXS.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, June 22 at 10 AM PT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com.

A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to newsletter subscribers Thursday, June 23 starting at 10 AM PT. To access this presale, users must register for the newsletter through UFC.com.

Source: Press Release