PokerBaazi launches a new brand campaign 'You Hold the Cards' featuring Shahid Kapoor

With the campaign titled 'You Hold the Cards', the brand aims to create awareness about poker as a skill-based sport and establish that in Poker, the game is under your control, and one can emerge victorious basis of skills, determination, and the right strategy.

As part of the campaign, a brand film has been launched featuring Shahid Kapoor, which showcases him as the protagonist who goes through various unexpected situations that aren't under his control. However, he continues to focus on his game on the PokerBaazi app and finally comes on top with his true resilience and skills. The film attempts to debunk the myth of luck playing an upper hand in Poker while the reality is that skill is the key element to success.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Varun Ganjoo, Co-Founder and Marketing Director - Baazi Games said, "Poker is a sport, period. Poker is also a lot of fun. We are extremely thrilled with the launch of our campaign - "You Hold the Cards" and excited to have Shahid Kapoor as our flagbearer. The idea of this campaign is primarily to create awareness around poker as a skill sport which the brand film captures beautifully. This is a big step forward toward making Poker a household game in our country. While our approach is digital-first, the campaign shall be promoted across all possible avenues aligned with our target audience."

Speaking about the campaign, Shahid Kapoor said, "When I was introduced to the key insight behind the PokerBaazi campaign, 'Experts are made, not born' it resonated with me instantly and got me all excited. Being able to control one's fate with the right planning, strategy & sheer grit, and eventually emerging victorious is almost identical to our lives. I strongly believe that the campaign will showcase online poker as a sport which is equally fun & thrilling and will win the hearts of the audiences."

The campaign designed and conceptualized by Wieden+Kennedy will go LIVE across channels including social media, OOH, and OTT amongst others.

Commenting on the campaign, Amrish Kondurkar and Sunayna Sabharwal- Creative Directors, Wieden + Kennedy said "Poker is a new space in the world of gaming apps in India and it does come with its baggage of being exclusive for only those who know how to play the game well and therefore makes it a bit limiting. We wanted to treat this campaign as a way to build a personality for the brand which is truly distinct. While the category goes behind the usual areas of winning/making money, we created a space which came from a true-life insight and could make people feel they had a chance. That's where the tagline, Pokerbaazi, 'You hold the cards' came from. To clearly establish that what matters is your skill and not luck".

They further added, "We kept the tonality fun with a strong attitude so that a regular person with a smartphone would feel like taking a shot. Whether it's the film, the music or the print campaign, each touch point goes back to our attempt to make Pokerbaazi APP a must-have on their phone".

PokerBaazi.com's announcement of its association with Shahid Kapoor earlier this week comes at a time when the platform recently recorded a billion Poker hands being played on its app since its origin in October 2014. The customer-first platform, co-founded by a group of passionate Poker lovers, has acquired the top rank in the segment and this campaign, according to the brand, is certainly going to level up Poker in India.

Source: Media Release