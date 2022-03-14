PokerBaazi launches #BaaziBillion campaign to celebrate 'One Billion Hands' milestone

To thank the 'Baazigars' of India, who have believed in the brand and has helped it grow from ground up to become a 2 million+ community, PokerBaazi.com launched a digital campaign video featuring the entire PokerBaazi team accompanied by an infographic featuring key consumer insights from over the years indicating India's poker playing preferences.

Watch the Baazi Billion Video campaign here

The video focusses on bringing forth the mood of excitement, exuberance, and anticipation amongst the PokerBaazi family who eagerly await the countdown to 1 billion hands on the big screen and burst into a frenzy as soon as the golden number is achieved. On the other hand, the infographic showcases some key trends from amongst the PokerBaazi community over the last seven years, showcasing India's most active poker community's choices.

Interesting facts that stand out in the consumer findings include:

# India prefers to play their poker online and, on a Sunday

# Tournaments are the key attractions for the players, featuring 3X more hands than regular cash tables with National Poker Series

# With 1.8 LAC hands, Golden Rush tournament, a part of the National Poker Series 2021, was the tournament with the most played hands in the history of the platform.

# Texas Hold'em Poker has stood out to be the format of choice and 2 out of every three hands are in Texas Hold'em

# At a gameplay level, 57% of winning hands are decided without going to the showdown while on 0.01% of winning hands are royal flush

# The biggest win ever has been of over 1 Crore

# It has been an overflow of millionaires since 2014 with over 10,000 players making the cut and eight players played over a million hands

Speaking about the milestone, Mr Navkiran Singh, Founder and CEO, Baazi Games said, "It has been a journey that has helped all of us grow at PokerBaazi along with the brand. Today's achievement is no small feat as it includes the contribution of each member of our team who has worked relentlessly to make this dream possible.

We have stayed true to our goal of creating a new poker ecosystem in India and in the last seven years we have clearly been able to create resonance amongst the poker lovers of India and the same has resonated in our company's continued growth trajectory. With our users at the core, we have not only redefined technology but have been able to interact and analyse the clear trends which make the difference. While we sit at a billion hands, we will continue to strive to do better and match up to the expectations of India's poker community."

Continuing with the celebrations PokerBaazi.com will host the final three tables of the marquee tournaments (last stage) of the National Poker Series in Goa between 23-25 March. This will be followed by three key events- Baazi Poker Tour, Endboss, MoneyMaker in the coming months.

Source: Media Release