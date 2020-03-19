English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ponnappa utilising forced break to work on fitness and game; Manpreet trains for Tokyo Games

By Pti

Mumbai, March 19: With the sporting activities either suspended or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes including badminton doubles specialist Ashwini Ponnappa are utilising the "free" time to work on their fitness and game.

"The Covid 19 has definitely thrown everything off track. The first focus would be to stay healthy and be safe during this period. As we've travelled so much, I am not going out and mostly sticking to staying at home," Ponnappa, a 'Red Bull' athlete, was quoted as saying in a statement issued in Mumbai on Thursday (March 19).

Ponnappa, a two-time Olympian, is working on her finger power and would be doing racket drills in this period.

"In this day and age doing fitness at home to stay fit is possible. So definitely going to be doing exercises using loop bands and therabands and racket drills at home to stay fit and work on some finger power until we can get back on court," she added.

Likewise, India's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh is also focusing on his training in the Olympic year.

"We're all very much aware of the current situation, but the important thing for us is to concentrate on what's to be done right. We've all been briefed by doctors and our support staff in the best way possible, and currently we're in the middle of our training camp, where we are undergoing training as usual," said the 27-year-old Jalandhar-born player.

"Being an important phase in our preparations for the Olympics, we are not looking at the things which are not in our control, the only thing that is in our control is to train well, and make sure we're following all the instructions," he added.

More ASHWINI PONNAPPA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020: Stars like Kohli to lose money
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 15:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue