Prime Volleyball League 2022: Ranjit Singh to lead Bengaluru Torpedoes

Speaking on his new role, Ranjit said that he is grateful to the franchise owners and the coaching staff for having faith in him, and added that he is looking forward to leading the team which has a fine mix of experienced stars and youngsters.

"It will be a matter of great pride for me to lead the Bengaluru Torpedoes in the Prime Volleyball League this year. I am thankful to everyone, the support staff, the coaches, and the owners for giving me an opportunity, for continuously backing me, and allowing me to portray the best version of myself," he said.

"We have a good mix of players in the team and we have bonded well over the past couple of weeks during our camp in Mysore. I look forward to giving my best to the team and hopefully, we will have a memorable season ahead," Ranjit added.

Bengaluru Torpedoes' Principal Owner, Ankit Nagori also congratulated Ranjit for the role and explained why he was the right person for the role. "Ranjit was the obvious choice for the role and we are very lucky to have him in our squad," Ankit said.

"He has vast experience of captaining India and playing for the National team in major international tournaments. He brings his immense knowledge of the sport, and his pulsating energy to the team in every training session and the youngsters really enjoy his presence and are learning so much from him," he added.

Ranjit Singh, who plays as a setter, was bought at Rs 4.4 lakhs by the Bengaluru Torpedoes at the Auctions in December. Ranjit, who hails from, Tarn Taran district in Punjab, has already made over 50 appearances for Senior Indian Team in his career. His international career started with the Youth Indian Team when he was 17 years old.

He represented India twice each at the Youth World Championship and the University World Championship before he made his first Senior appearance for India in 2012 at the age of 22.

In 2014, Ranjit represented India as captain in the 2014 Asian Cup, where he helped his team to win a Silver Medal. He, then, also represented India as captain in the 2014 Asian Games.

In his Senior career, Ranjit, so far, has played for India twice each at the Asian Cup, the Asian Games, the Asian Championships and the South-Asian Games.