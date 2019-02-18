English

Pro Volleyball League: U Mumba Volley qualify for play-offs; will face Calicut Heroes in first semi-final

By
pvl

Chennai, February 18: Day 15 of the RuPay Pro Volleyball League saw U Mumba Volley qualify for the play-offs on set difference defeating Ahmedabad Defenders 4-1 (10-15, 15-12, 15-13, 15-12, 15-8).

U Mumba Volley will now play table-toppers Calicut Heroes in the first semi-final on Tuesday at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The first set started with both teams giving each other a tough fight. Each point was thoroughly contested but two errors from U Mumba costed them as Ahmedabad went into the first Technical Time Out (TTO) with an 8-7 lead. U Mumba’s errors were hitting them bad as two more unforced errors helped Ahmedabad race into an 11-8 lead.

U Mumba immediately called for a Super Point and converted with a Vinit Kumar spike. Ahmedabad also called for a Super Point and took the advantage of the same. Ahmedabad were able to protect the advantage and won the set 15-10.

The second set looked like a different story though, U Mumba skipper Deepesh Sinha was looking in good rhythm, as he scored from 2 spikes and a block to give his side an 8-5 advantage at TTO. Ahmedabad called for a Super Point at 8-11 and converted with a Victor Sysoev spike. But U Mumba was in no mood to let the advantage slip as they won the set 15-12 to level the match 1-1.

In the third, U Mumba were off to a flying start as they scored 4 quick points with Saqlain Tariq coming up with the first Super Serve of the match. U Mumba was the team in form as they went into the TTO with a 6-point advantage.

Ahmedabad looked like as if they will mount a comeback as they got 3 points on the trot at 5-11, they even converted their Super Point as the score stood 9-12 in favour of U Mumba. Ahmedabad was fighting back and the difference was only of 2 points at 11-13 after two continuous points by Sysoev on a spike followed by a serve. U Mumba managed to close the third set 15-13 with a spike by skipper Sinha.

U Mumba was serving immaculately in the fourth set as two serves by Pankaj Sharma and one by Kumar helped U Mumba to a 9-4 lead. Ahmedabad called for a Super Point at 5-10 and was successfully converted by Sysoev. Ahmedabad fought back hard and brought the score to 12-13.

U Mumba held their nerve and a block by Nicholas Del Bianco won the set for them by 15-12. U Mumba led 3-1 at this point. U Mumba was relentless in the last set as Vinit Kumar led the charge with a Super Serve and two more serve points. U Mumba won the set 15-8 and the match 4-1.

RuPay player of the match: Vinit Kumar of U Mumba Volley

Final Score: U Mumba Volley beat Ahmedabad Defenders 10-15,15-12, 15-13, 15-12, 15-8

Rule modifications for the play-offs:

  • The play-off matches will be played in a best of 5 set formats with each set of 15 points each. In the event of scores being 14-14 in any of the sets, the team that first establishes a difference of two will end up winning the set. However, in the event of score reaching 20-20, the 21st point will be the deciding point.

  • In the Play-off matches, the teams will be given one referral per set. The referral will be lost once taken by a team irrespective of whether the team wins or loses the referral. The referral can only be called for net touch, touch out and line calls.

Source: Press Release

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 22:08 [IST]
