ISSF World Cup: IOC withdraws Olympic qualification status of Delhi shooting event

"The IOC restricted the withdrawal of recognition as an Olympic qualification event to the 25m rapid fire pistol competition in which the two Pakistani athletes were supposed to participate. This happened in the interest of the other 500 athletes from 61 countries participating in the other events who are already in India for their competition," the IOC said in a statement after its executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"Since becoming aware of the issue and in spite of intense last-minute joint efforts by the IOC, the ISSF and the Indian National Olympic Committee (NOC), and discussions with the Indian government authorities, no solution has been found to allow the Pakistani delegation to enter India in time to compete," the statement added.

Pakistan had applied for visas for two shooters-G.M. Bashir and Khalil Ahmed-in the rapid fire category as the event in New Delhi also serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympic games. But the Indian authorities denied the visa request of the shooters in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.