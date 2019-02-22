English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISSF World Cup: IOC withdraws Olympic qualification status of Delhi shooting event

By
IOC has withdrawn Olympic Qualification status from ISSF World Cup in New Delhi
IOC has withdrawn Olympic Qualification status from ISSF World Cup in New Delhi

New Delhi, February 22: With two Pakistan shooters denied visa for the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, the International Olympic Committee decided to "suspend all discussions" with India regarding the hosting of global sporting events in future. The IOC has also withdrawn the Olympic qualification status for the men's 25m rapid fire event from the ISSF World Cup, beginning here on Saturday (February 23).

"The IOC restricted the withdrawal of recognition as an Olympic qualification event to the 25m rapid fire pistol competition in which the two Pakistani athletes were supposed to participate. This happened in the interest of the other 500 athletes from 61 countries participating in the other events who are already in India for their competition," the IOC said in a statement after its executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"Since becoming aware of the issue and in spite of intense last-minute joint efforts by the IOC, the ISSF and the Indian National Olympic Committee (NOC), and discussions with the Indian government authorities, no solution has been found to allow the Pakistani delegation to enter India in time to compete," the statement added.

Pakistan had applied for visas for two shooters-G.M. Bashir and Khalil Ahmed-in the rapid fire category as the event in New Delhi also serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympic games. But the Indian authorities denied the visa request of the shooters in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 12:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue