PVL Elevates Indian Volleyball: Joel Benjamin Reflects On His Journey And Aspirations Joel Benjamin, a rising star in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League, shares his journey and aspirations. His success highlights the growth of volleyball in India and the opportunities provided by the league. By Mykhel Team Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

Joel Benjamin, a promising 22-year-old volleyball player from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, is making waves in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia. After an impressive stint with Chennai Blitz in Season 3, he was acquired by Bengaluru Torpedoes for ₹96.5 lakh at this year's auction. His performance has marked him as one of the league's rising stars.

Joel began playing volleyball at the age of 10, inspired by his father and encouraged by his elder brother, who also competes in the PVL. Reflecting on his journey, Joel stated, "I started playing when I was 10, inspired by my father and motivated by my elder brother, who also plays in the PVL. Every step has been about improving and challenging myself. The league has given me the platform to test myself against the best."

Under the guidance of Olympic gold medallist David Lee, Joel is honing his skills further. He expressed that training with Lee has been transformative for his game. "Training under someone like David Lee has been an incredible experience. The intensity, the details and the level of practices he brings have added new dimensions to my game," Joel explained.

In Season 3, Joel made a significant impact by scoring 55 points across eight matches. His tally included 52 attack points, two blocks, and an ace. This performance caught attention and facilitated his move to Bengaluru Torpedoes. Now with rigorous training sessions under Lee's mentorship, Joel feels more prepared than ever for upcoming challenges.

The RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League has significantly boosted Indian volleyball's profile by offering young players like Joel professional exposure and financial incentives. "The league has really lifted Indian volleyball to a new level," Joel noted. He highlighted how it provides exposure to international players and professional systems.

Joel's achievements include winning a gold medal with Madras University at the All India Inter-University Championship earlier this year and securing a bronze medal with Tamil Nadu at the National Games in Uttarakhand. These accomplishments underscore his ability to perform on big stages.

Aspiring for Greater Heights

Looking ahead, Joel is focused on representing India internationally. He shared his aspirations: "My dream is to represent India at the highest stage. Every day I focus on improving, learning and aim to help my team." His dedication is fueled by family support and opportunities provided by the league.