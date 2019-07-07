Rahm regains Irish Open crown in style

Rahm started the day five shots off the lead but carded a brilliant 62 – his lowest on the European Tour – to seal glory by two strokes, with Bernd Wiesberger and Andy Sullivan in a tie for second.

The Spaniard, who won the tournament in 2017, posted eight birdies and an eagle to finish on 16 under for the tournament, a score good enough to make him the first man to win three Rolex Series titles.

Rahm's triumph sent him top of the Race to Dubai standings and earned him a return to the top 10 of the world rankings ahead of The Open.

"I'm excited to repeat. I think Seve was the only Spanish player to win more than one and to join my name to that cup again, it's special," said Rahm.

"It's probably one of my favourite trophies that I have at home and to have another one, it's definitely a special moment.

"My game was in great form, it just didn't show the first two days. I couldn't hole the putts and the weekend was the complete opposite.

"I knew I had to do it today to have a chance and I kept looking at the leaderboard and looking up and after 10, I'm like, 'okay, let's get a good run' and that eagle on 12 just completely got me going."

Wiesberger birdied three of his last six holes as he earned a spot at this year's Open Championship courtesy of a top-10 finish.

Overnight leader Robert Rock will also be at Royal Portrush after a level-par round proved sufficient for a share of fourth place with Eddie Pepperell and Rafael Cabrera Bello.

Paul Waring and Jorge Campillo were a shot further back in a tie for seventh – a result that books the former a place in the field for the next major.