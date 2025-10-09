Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli given clear conditions for ODI Selection for 2026, Participation is Must in.....

More sports Rakshit Dahiya Ties For 30th In World Amateur Team Championship 2025 Rakshit Dahiya finished tied for 30th at the World Amateur Team Championship 2025. Despite challenges faced by teammates, his even-par-72 round showcased his potential on a global stage. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 20:31 [IST]

Rakshit Dahiya maintained a strong performance for India, finishing the second round in a tie for 30th place at the World Amateur Team Championship (WATC) for the Eisenhower Trophy. He scored an even-par-72 at Tanah Merah Country Club's Tampines Course on Thursday. Dahiya, winner of the Delhi NCR Cup 2025, was 12 strokes behind South Africa's Christiaan Maas, who led with a score of 12-under 132.

Hiroshi Hirahara Tai from Singapore, who led after the first round, was in second place with an eight-under 136. Team India concluded Day 2 tied for 30th among 36 participating nations in the overall standings.

The Indian Golf Union (IGU), recognised by India's Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the International Golf Federation, is responsible for promoting golf in India. As a member of The R&A and the Confederation of Professional Golf, IGU organises various tournaments and sends teams to international events like the Asian Games and Eisenhower Trophy.

Rakshit Dahiya, part of a three-member team sent by IGU, began his round with a birdie on the fifth hole followed by six pars. He added another birdie on the 12th but bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes set him back slightly.

Challenges Faced by Other Indian Players

Deepak Yadav had a challenging day, scoring three bogeys and two double bogeys against one birdie. His overall score was eight-over 152, placing him joint 90th on the leaderboard. Arin Ahuja also struggled, ending Day 2 tied for 96th with a total score of nine-over 153 over two rounds.

The IGU plays a crucial role in nurturing talent from grassroots levels through junior and amateur tournaments. It aims to elevate Indian golf by providing opportunities for players to compete internationally.

The World Amateur Team Championship continues to be a significant event where emerging golfers showcase their skills on an international platform. Despite challenges faced by some team members, Rakshit Dahiya's performance remains commendable as he represents India among top global competitors.