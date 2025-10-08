More sports Rakshit Dahiya Finishes Tied 28th In World Amateur Team Championship Round 1, India Tied 18th Overall In the opening round of the World Amateur Team Championship, Rakshit Dahiya carded an even-par 72, placing him tied 28th. India ended Day 1 in Tied 18th position among 36 nations. By Mykhel Team Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Rakshit Dahiya, winner of the Delhi NCR Cup 2025, emerged as the top Indian performer after the first round of the World Amateur Team Championship (WATC) for the Eisenhower Trophy. He scored an even-par 72 at Tanah Merah Country Club's Tampines Course. This performance placed him tied for 28th, seven strokes behind Singapore's Hiroshi Hirahara Tai, who led the field.

India's team, comprising three members and supported by the Indian Golf Union (IGU), ended Day 1 in a tie for 18th among 36 participating nations. Rakshit faced challenges early on with bogeys on holes two and five but recovered with birdies on holes 12, 16, and 17. Unfortunately, a bogey on the final hole caused him to drop over ten places on the leaderboard.

Deepak Yadav finished his opening round with a score of one-over 73, placing him in joint 35th position. He started strong with a birdie on the first hole and another on the sixth, reaching two-under-par by the end of the front nine. However, bogeys on holes 13 and 14 and a double bogey on hole 15 affected his overall score.

Arin Ahuja experienced a challenging round as well. He recorded two birdies but was set back by five bogeys, resulting in a score of three-over-par 75. This placed him tied for 67th position after Day 1.

Reflecting on his performance, Rakshit stated: "I could have finished higher but nevertheless it is a decent start. The conditions were tough to say the least. But I managed to keep it at even-par. Tomorrow, I will focus more on avoiding as many mistakes as possible and keeping the ball on the right spot in the fairway."

The IGU has been instrumental in supporting these players as they compete against some of the world's best golfers. Events like these are crucial for building confidence and experience at an international level.

The Indian team's performance in this prestigious tournament highlights their potential and determination to excel despite challenging conditions. As they progress through subsequent rounds, their focus will be on improving scores and climbing up the leaderboard.