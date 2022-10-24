Road To UFC 2022 Semifinal Results: India's Anshul Jubli one win away from UFC contract

Apart from Jubli, seven other fighters reached the finals of their respective weight categories. After two episodes of non-stop action, eight finalists in four divisions have emerged in this ground-breaking "win and advance" tournament. The two episodes on Sunday (October 23) also featured two non-tournament bouts.

Here is how ROAD TO UFC 2022 SEMIFINALS happened:

EPISODE 5

Kicking off the event was the first of two non-tournament bouts; Balajin showcased his hard striking, but Keisuke Sasu grappled for guillotines and it won him the unanimous decision.

In the first lightweight tournament bout, Indonesia's sole semifinalist Jeka Saragih proved that Won Bin Ki's size was not an advantage in getting his second tournament finish: a first round highlight reel-worthy KO.

The first flyweight semifinal between Qiu Lun and Seung Guk Choi was fast-paced and exciting; Choi's persistent takedowns were met by Qiu's kicks, leading to a close decision that went the way of Choi.

In the first featherweight semifinal, Yi Zha and Koyomi Matsushima were incredibly aggressive in their striking and scrambles; the brilliant contest yielded Yi Zha as the split decision winner.

EPISODE 6

The episode's opener, a non-tournament welterweight bout, saw Samandar Murodov against a more experienced opponent in Gian Siqueira, but he was able to get the submission in the final second of round one.

The second lightweight semifinal featured India's sole representative Anshul Jubli versus Kyung Pyo Kim in a slugfest; Jubli's excellent boxing carried him to a split decision victory.

In a highly anticipated flyweight bout, Topnoi Kiwram and Hyun Sung Park engaged in a firefight; Park got the advantage by taking Topnoi's back and was able to submit him with a rear naked choke in the first round.

In the second bantamweight semifinal, Japanese countrymen Rinya Nakamura and Shohei Nose faced each other; although a wrestler by trade, Nakamura was completely dominant with his striking and TKOed Nose in the first round.

In the final fight of the event, the second featherweight semifinal, Jung Young Lee made another impressive showing by knocking out Lu Kai in under a minute of the first round.

ROAD TO UFC 2022 Semifinal Results

FLYWEIGHT

SeungGuk Choi defeated Qiu Lun by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Hyunsung Park defeated Top Noi Kiwram by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:05 of Round 1

BANTAMWEIGHT

Rinya Nakamura defeated Shohei Nose by KO at 2:21 of Round 1

Toshiomi Kazama earned a bye

FEATHERWEIGHT

Yi Zha defeated Koyomi Matsushima by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Jeong Yeong Lee defeated Lu Kai by KO (right hand) at 0:42 of Round 1

LIGHTWEIGHT

Jeka Saragih defeated Wonbin Ki by Knockout (right hand) at 2:41 of Round 1

Anshul Jubli defeated Kyeongpyo Kim by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

NON-TOURNAMENT BOUTS

Keisuke Sasu defeated Balajin by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Samandar Murodov defeated Gian Siqueira by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:59

Source: Press Release