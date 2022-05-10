Rodtang alludes to next Super-Fight: ‘I want to win the Grand Prix first’

"First, I will focus on Muay Thai. I want to win the World Grand Prix first," he said in a recent interview with ONEFC.com.

"The Iron Man" Rodtang will headline the eight-man ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, starting at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, on May 20. Winning the tournament would add another feather to the cap of the all-time great striker.

The reigning ONE World Champion will start the competition against British phenom Jacob Smith, who Rodtang was supposed to face at "ONE on TNT I" in April 2021. The Thai competitor will be heavily favored in this bout, given his 10-0 mark in ONE Super Series.

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix set to start on May 20

But as the Grand Prix progresses, he will face more formidable opposition and possibly have a third match against top-ranked contender Jonathan "The General" Haggerty. Beyond the competition, Rodtang also revealed his plans.

"I plan to challenge for the ONE [Flyweight] Kickboxing World Title. Whether successful or not, I am willing to drop both [belts] and [make a] run in MMA without hesitation," he revealed.

While gunning for a title in another discipline is part of his goal, he would like to compete in another mixed rules contest. This time around, he will use the lessons he learned from the fight against the mixed martial arts GOAT in Johnson.

Rodtang did not tap out from "Mighty Mouse" Johnson's rear-naked choke, but the referee stopped the contest after he went to sleep.

After that fight, other Muay Thai competitors named those they would like to battle under similar rules. If Rodtang participates in the same match, he might answer the challenge issued by the top-ranked strawweight contender Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks.

The Muay Thai World Champion will accept the fight if offered, but with some conditions.

"If they think this matchup is appropriate, I'm fine with it. But I want to make sure that the fight would be fair for both sides," he expressed.

"It's up to Chatri Sityodtong and ONE to see if it is suitable. It's also necessary to consider the weight class because we are in different weight [categories]."

