Rohan Arya Gondi hopes to make it big in squash

Rohan Arya Gondi
Rohan Arya Gondi hopes to make it big in the squash circuit.

Bengaluru, January 1: India's rising star Rohan Arya Gondi is making big strides in the squash circuit. The 12-year-old from Hyderabad recently won the US Open Junior Squash tournament held in Boston to show the latest glimpses of his potential.

Squash is running in the genes of this Oakrdidge International School student with both his father (Ramesh) and sister (Amita) quite well-versed with the intricacies of the game.

"I started playing squash because of my father and sister. Both of them play the game and that is how I started liking it. When my parents asked me about what sport I would like to play, I had no other choice. From then, my dad started training me. We all play together as a family," Rohan was quoted as saying in local media last year after his impressive stint on the local circuit where he won a hat-trick of titles - the Bengal Junior Open Squash Championship, HCL Junior squash Open Championship and the All India Chhattisgarh Open in Raipur.

Coming from a city which is increasingly lenient towards tennis and badminton thanks to the likes Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal et al, Rohan nurtures hopes of making it big in squash one day.

"I want to become a pro squash player. I am not concerned about winning. I just want to play good," said Rohan, who had also finished as runner-up in the Canada Junior Open, which preceded the US Open tournament.

If Sania and Saina are credited with putting Hyderabad on the tennis and badminton map of India, Rohan hopes to do the same with squash, though the sport is still in its infancy stage in the city.

But going by his recent form and with the passion that he has for the sport and the seeing support that he receives from his family, Rohan looks destined for bigger things in future.

    Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 17:12 [IST]
