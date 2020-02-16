English
McIlroy moves into three-way tie for lead at Genesis Invitational

By Matt Dorman
Rory McIlroy produced four birdies and a bogey to move into a three-way tie for first
California, February 16: Rory McIlroy shot a three-under 68 to earn a share of the lead at the Genesis Invitational on Saturday (February 15).

The Northern Irishman produced four birdies and a bogey to move into a three-way tie for first at the Riviera Country Club in California.

Overnight leader Matt Kuchar let his two-stroke advantage slip in a third-round 70 that included a run of three bogeys in four holes.

Adam Scott, the 2005 champion and two-time runner-up, joins McIlroy and Kuchar atop the leaderboard at 10 under after making six birdies en route to an impressive 67, backing up the blistering 64 he fired on Friday.

Russell Henley (68) and Harold Varner III (69) are a shot behind the leaders, while 2017 winner Dustin Johnson (67) sits alongside Joel Dahmen (66) at eight under.

Defending champion J.B. Holmes carded a disappointing 76 to slip out of contention.

McIlroy, the world number one, will hope to emerge from a competitive field with a 19th PGA Tour victory and first in 2020.

"You just have to worry about yourself," he told a news conference.

"Concentrate on what you're doing, do it well. Set yourself a target. Don't think about anyone else and if that's good enough at the end of the day, then great.

"If not, then someone has just played better than you. Hats off to them."

Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 7:20 [IST]
