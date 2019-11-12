The first thing I've ever beaten Tiger at! - McIlroy thrilled by rankings statistic

A Twitter post reported McIlroy, who turned 30 in May, had become the youngest player to spend 500 weeks inside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

According to the post, this betters the great Woods, the present number seven, who was four months older than McIlroy when he achieved the same feat.

Taking to his official Instagram account, McIlroy posted a screenshot of the statistic to his story and wrote: "The first (and maybe last) thing I've ever beaten Tiger at."

A great ending to a special week in Shanghai!

Thank you to @HSBC_Sport for putting on such a wonderful tournament. It gets better and better every year. The support was amazing this week with the biggest crowds yet. It’s fun to see the excitement for the sport growing in China! pic.twitter.com/n4M2cMmMVf — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) November 3, 2019

McIlroy, a four-time major winner, first moved into the top 10 in 2009, going on to become world number one three years later.