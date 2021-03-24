Roshan Mainam recaps personal-record submission of Calim at ONE: Fists of Fury III

Mainam submitted fellow flyweight Aziz "The Krauser" Calim in the first round by rear-naked choke at ONE: Fists of Fury III, his third straight finish in ONE Championship.

The Indian grappling star was happy to start his year off on a positive note.

"I got the match in the beginning of the year, so I am happy about it. I am glad that I managed to win, too," he said.

"Right now, I am working really hard and will continue doing so. I want to get back into the Circle as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, Mainam was not surprised to stop "The Krauser" at just 2:45 of the first round.

"I was confident that if I took him to the ground, then I could finish him very soon," he said.

"[Calim] held on to me for some time, [so] it took a bit longer. As soon as I was able to get rid of his guard, I worked on my game and won the bout."

"The Indian Notorious" now has his eyes on the rest of the flyweight unit, which is stacked from floor to ceiling with talent.

"This division has a huge number of superstars. I am working every day, and I want to reach the top one step at a time. I will be ready for any opponent thrown at me," he said.

At the same time, Mainam hopes to inspire his compatriots in India, but he added that success will require a little something from both sides.

"I want to take mixed martial arts to the highest level in the country. Please keep showering me with your love and support," he said.