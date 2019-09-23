English
Munoz clinches first PGA Tour title with play-off win

By Opta
Sebastian Munoz became just the second Colombian to win on the PGA Tour
Jackson (USA), September 23: Sebastian Munoz secured his maiden PGA Tour victory with a play-off win at the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday (September 22).

The Colombian holed a late birdie in regulation at the Country Club of Jackson to force a play-off with Im Sung-jae.

A par at the first play-off hole was enough for Munoz, who became just the second Colombian to win on the PGA Tour, joining Camilo Villegas.

"It was just a great day," Munoz told the Golf Channel.

"Putts weren't going in but me and my caddie just stayed confident, like it's coming, it's coming, it's coming and when it came, this place just erupted, it was awesome. Just speechless.

"(Joaquin Niemann's win at the Greenbrier Classic) definitely gave me the belief that I needed, the little extra belief that I'm good enough, that I'm here and it's just crazy."

Munoz fired a two-under 70 in the final round, but needed a dramatic late birdie to finish at 18 under alongside Im (66).

He holed a 14-footer for birdie at the last before both players made a nervous start to the play-off, wayward off the tee and with their second shots.

But, having left himself in a better position, Munoz managed a par after Im missed his attempt.

Byeong Hun An (69) was outright third at 17 under, a shot ahead of Kevin Streelman (64) and Carlos Ortiz (71).

Read more about: pga tour golf bogeys birdies
Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 4:50 [IST]
