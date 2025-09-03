Not Pakistan or Sri Lanka, India just need to worry about This team in Asia Cup 2025, says Irfan Pathan

Shadow Predicts Knockout Against Model-Turned-Fighter Bampara Kouyate At ONE Fight Night 35

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Thai striking sensation Shadow Singha Mawynn is eyeing a ONE World Title shot when he faces #2-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35 on 6 September, live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After suffering a tough debut loss, the #3-ranked contender bounced back with five straight victories over stars like Jimmy Vienot, Mohammad Siasarani, and legendary Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. However, his last fight ended in a no contest due to an accidental eye poke on Mohamed Younes Rabah.

Now, the 25-year-old striker's focus has shifted on Kouyate, who is also a model. Shadow admitted that his opponent's recent victories demonstrated his skills and plans to use his crushing elbows to inflict maximum damage.

"Bampara is a tall fighter with good punches and excellent footwork. He recently beat Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei, and his form looks scary. I have to find the right moments to get in and out fast so I don't get hit by his punches, because he is very fast," Shadow said.

"You're definitely going to see my elbows in this fight. If I just stand and trade punches with him, I might not land as many shots as he does. I'm confident that someone is getting a knockout in this fight, either him or me."

The featherweight Muay Thai division is currently ruled by the flamboyant Tawanchai PK Saenchai. With his soul-snatching kicks and thudding punches, he has secured victories over the who's who of striking world.

The Singha Mawynn product has his sights set on the reigning champion as a victory over Kouyate would not only boost his rankings but could also earn him a potential title shot. Shadow even explained what such a title opportunity means for him.

"I think this is an important opportunity to prove myself and move up to the next level. If I win this fight, I might even get a chance to challenge for the gold," Shadow explained.

"I have to do this. This is very close to my dream, and my dream is to fight against the current champion, Tawanchai. Someday, I want to develop my skills to reach him."